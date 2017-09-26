Lucidity launches latest version of desktop solution technology

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 15:13

Lucidity, an award-winning New Zealand managed services provider, has today announced the release of the latest version of Managed Desktop, a cloud-based remote desktop solution providing benefits including remote working options, reduced IT infrastructure costs and improved IT security.

Lucidity’s expertise in delivering remote desktop solutions, since the company was founded over fifteen years ago, has been used to develop a new version of Managed Desktop that promises to reduce IT infrastructure and operational costs by as much as thirty percent, when compared to the traditional alternative of on-premises solutions.

"With the launch of our latest Managed Desktop service, we are excited to provide our customers with a resilient and robust enterprise grade service, and range of new capabilities making it securer and faster than ever before along with guaranteed cost savings," says Colin Williams, General Manager at Lucidity.

With the recent advancements in Microsoft remote desktop technology and server hardware, the new platform has been built on the very latest Microsoft Windows Server 2016 technology, meaning that customers benefit from improved overall performance, as well as increased security.

The service is delivered from Datacom’s Kapua Data Centre in Hamilton, one of the most advanced and geographically stable data centres in New Zealand. Security has also been addressed by partnering with Fortinet, the global leader in cybersecurity solutions, to implement a multi-dimensioned system for protecting servers and end-users.

Extensive automation capability allows easy and rapid deployment of new customers, desktops, applications and end users, without the requirement for technical expertise. A host of other new features include Office 365 and Skype for Business integration, being able to easily connect to the desktop without installing any software, as well as the fresh and easy to use Windows 10 user interface.

Phil Goldie, Director, Commercial Partner Business at Microsoft New Zealand, praises how Lucidity embodies Microsoft’s mobile-first, cloud first strategy. "The new Managed Desktop service is an impressive example of how one of our partners is very successfully building unique offerings and services using Microsoft technologies", says Goldie.

"Lucidity won the Microsoft 2017 Managed Service Partner of the Year Award for delivering a Managed Desktop service that goes far beyond the traditional sense of the term by encompassing a wide array of technologies across the Microsoft stack, including Office 365, Skype for Business, Azure and private cloud, and this latest version further iterates this winning approach."

For more information, a video has been produced that highlights the new features and benefits of Managed Desktop. Watch video: Top 10 Features in New Managed Desktop