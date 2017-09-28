MaritzCX Technology named 2017 Trend-Setting Product

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 09:56

The MaritzCX technology platform has been named a 2017 Trend-Setting Product by KMWorld. Each year, international knowledge management publication KMWorld identifies and recognises the top technologies improving business by transforming information into insight and action. It is the second year running MaritzCX has been included on the list.

The MaritzCX technology platform data engine captures Voice of the Customer (VoC) input from various customer data channels, such as surveys, social media, customer purchases and CRM systems turning this information into real-time, actionable insights allowing organisations to respond and delight customers. The platform is currently being utilised by numerous companies in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

"With customer feedback more powerful yet even more fragmented than ever before, tracking a customer’s experience with an organisation is complex," said David Blakers, Managing Director ANZ for MaritzCX. "Having access to key customer experience insights helps businesses to respond with speed to leverage multi-channel data that, in turn, creates higher value in customer relationships."

Globally, MaritzCX is recognised as one of the three top CX solution providers and has recently partnered with organisations in the Australian and New Zealand markets including nib.

"Our 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Products result from innovation and imagination as well as from evolution," said Sandra Haimila, editor of KMWorld. "The products reflect the ingenuity of the developers and the diversity of invention. More than anything else, the 2017 Trend-Setting Products have captured our attention because of their ability to meet business needs by transforming information into insight."

About KMWorld

KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (www.infotoday.com)

About MaritzCX

MaritzCX is known for providing CX technology and expert services for Fortune 100 companies. MaritzCX software and services help organizations see, sense and act on the experiences and desires of every customer to increase retention, conversion and lifetime value. With an unmatched combination of customer experience (CX) software, research science, vertical market expertise and managed program services, MaritzCX ingrains CX intelligence and action systems into the DNA of business operations through its 12-point CXEvolution process. To take the complimentary CX assessment, visit www.maritzcx.com/assessment. For more information about MaritzCX, visit www.maritzcx.com.