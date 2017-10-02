Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 now available in NZ

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 16:52

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced today that its first Nokia smartphone range on Android - comprising of the Nokia 8, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 -will be available to buy in New Zealand exclusively from Spark and Spark’s retail channel partners. The Nokia 8 will be available from tomorrow, with the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 arriving in Spark stores this Friday 6 October. The Nokia 6 will follow later this month. The devices combine superior craftsmanship, distinctive design and powerful entertainment features with a pure Android experience.

Mark Trundle, Country Manager, New Zealand at HMD Global, says, "The first Nokia smartphone range is a unique addition to the New Zealand market. Nokia boasts an extensive history and sterling reputation as a brand that delivers quality, superior craftsmanship and relentless focus on the consumer experience. We have designed the new smartphones with these promises in mind. For the first time, consumers can purchase a premium smartphone at an affordable price."

The new range of Nokia phones will be exclusively available from Spark. Clive Ormerod, General Manager Customer and Marketing for Spark says, "We are delighted to partner with HMD to bring Nokia phones to our customers. Nokia is a trusted brand that New Zealanders of all generations know and love, so we’re confident the new smartphones will prove popular as they hit Spark shelves today and in the coming weeks."

Nokia 8: World-first technology meets powerful performance

Nokia 8, the brand’s flagship smartphone, offering world-first technology and powerful performance hits Spark stores tomorrow. The Nokia 8 brings three world-firsts to Android smartphones, including a debut collaboration with ZEISS optics. With performance and pure Android at its heart, as well as the most advanced aluminium unibody design to date, the Nokia 8 represents all the hallmarks of a true flagship Nokia smartphone.

Be less Selfie, be more Bothie: The Nokia 8 introduces a world-first in enabling Dual-Sight video to be livestreamed natively and in real-time to social feeds such as Facebook and YouTube. Dual-Sight simultaneously harnesses both the front and rear cameras in a split screen visual for both photos and videos. With just one touch, this world-first livestream capability gives more immersive experiences for those who love to create and share special memories.

Nokia 8 is also the first smartphone to feature Nokia OZO Audio, bringing a fully immersive audio experience to your 4K video. Leading-edge 360 audio capture ensures the playback lets you truly relive the moment so your memories never fade. The Nokia 8 is available in polished blue and will retail at $999.

Nokia 6: Powerful entertainment experience and superior craftsmanship

Combining superior craftsmanship and distinctive design with an immersive audio experience and a 5.5" full HD screen, the new Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience. The Nokia 6 is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and is perfect for those who want a robust phone with outstanding entertainment credentials. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allows consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

With outstanding colour reproduction, the Nokia 6 has a fully laminated display stack delivering excellent sunlight readability without compromise. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor, the Nokia 6 strikes the perfect balance between performance and power consumption, delivering premium quality entertainment with battery life to spare. The Nokia 6 is available in two distinct colours - Matte Black and Silver - and will retail at $399.

Nokia 5: Seamless, premium and durable design

The Nokia 5 has been precision engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium to create a perfect pillowed body that flows seamlessly into the laminated 5.2" IPS HD display; with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform, the Nokia 5 delivers excellent battery life and improved graphics performance - all in a package that perfectly balances usability with a premium quality design. With additional features including an 8MP, 84-

degree wide-angle front facing camera - to squeeze even more scene into your selfie - and excellent sunlight and low light screen visibility, there are plenty of reasons to keep the Nokia 5 out of your pocket and in your hand. The Nokia 5 is available in two distinct colours - Matte Black and Silver - and will retail at $349.

Nokia 3: Superior craftsmanship at an affordable price

This stunning new smartphone is designed to deliver an outstanding experience with unprecedented value. The Nokia 3 features a precision-machined aluminium frame forged out of a single piece of aluminium, offering exceptional structural integrity and protection. Featuring a fully laminated 5" IPS display with no air gap and sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, the Nokia 3 offers durability and superb clarity delivering a viewing experience that is second to none. With fewer reflections thanks to the polarised screen, the experience is crisp and clear offering unbeatable visibility even in bright sunlight. With seamlessly integrated 8MP wide aperture cameras (front and back), the Nokia 3 packs a truly premium quality smartphone experience into its compact and elegant form. The Nokia 3 is available Matte Black and will retail at $249.

Always Pure Android

With all Nokia smartphones you will always have the latest pure Android experience for your device. With monthly security updates your Nokia smartphone is safe, up-to-date as well as clutter-free - putting choice at the heart of the consumer experience. And with the latest Android comes the latest features including the latest capabilities of Doze, which saves battery life while the phone is in a pocket or bag. The new Nokia smartphones feature Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, building further on a great Android experience. Nokia have worked to ensure conversations with the Google Assistant happen seamlessly on Nokia smartphones.