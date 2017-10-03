NordVPN launches proxy extension for Google Chrome

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 22:08

As VPNs are growing in popularity, many providers are launching user-friendly features and extensions to make their more tools accessible to anyone willing to protect their online privacy.

NordVPN has just launched another digital security tool: a proxy extension for Google Chrome. From now on all Google Chrome users will be able to secure their online activities, hide your IP address and safely access their favorite websites. The new proxy extension is extremely light and fast so users can switch between locations with one click.

The Chrome extension provides these benefits:

1. Hiding identity online. NordVPN encrypts Internet traffic and hides a user’s actual IP address. Once a user connects to one of the remote encrypted proxy servers, their online activities are encrypted, and their Chrome browser is assigned with the IP address of that particular server making it look like they are in another country.

2. Safe access to websites and services. The new lightweight extension for Chrome will help to safely access anyone’s favorite sites even if they are not protected by HTTPS. Many popular websites, including CNN, BBC, IMDb, still don’t offer HTTPS encryption meaning that snoopers can see anyone’s online activity. When the NordVPN extension is enabled, it encrypts the browser’s traffic, and the surfing becomes safe and private.

3. Data protection from IP leaks. Even with a VPN, there’s still a chance to experience WebRTC leaks in the browser, which may reveal a user’s original IP address. All sensitive data, including passwords of all accounts, credit card details and even a user’s current location may be visible to snoopers and nefarious users. The NordVPN extension allows disabling Chrome’s default WebRTC protocol, this way ensuring that one’s online identity stays hidden at all times, no matter what.

4. Shielding against ads and malware. The CyberSec feature is also available in the NordVPN extension for Chrome. When enabled, it protects a user from malware and other cyber threats that lurk online waiting to infect anyone’s device. Additionally, it blocks annoying pop-ups, auto-play ads and other advertisement material.

How to Get NordVPN for a Chrome browser:

NordVPN extension can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store, and it will appear next to other Chrome extensions. The second it’s downloaded, all user’s online communications are instantly encrypted, and their IP address is hidden, meaning that their Internet activities are now invisible to hackers or any other third-party snoopers.

When a user opens the NordVPN extension, they should click "Choose location" and browse the country list to pick the destination they prefer. Or, if they don’t have any specific requirements, they can simply click "Auto connect" and let NordVPN’s special algorithm pick the best option based on a user’s server load, distance and other specifications.

The NordVPN Chrome extension encrypts HTTP traffic with the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol, which is widely used to provide security over users’ internet communications.

Please note that this extension is only available for Google Chrome users. Those who wish to secure their other devices can download the full NordVPN version for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS under the same subscription.