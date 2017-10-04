Trintech delivers strong ROI by automating R2R process

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 09:21

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the results of a third-party study on the Return on Investment (ROI) its customers experience with Cadency, the company's comprehensive R2R solution. The research revealed that along with a six to nine month in-year payback period, companies experienced a notable three-year ROI amounting to multi-millions in cost savings. Cadency's Risk Intelligent RPA (RI RPA)-driven capabilities for reconciliation, close management, journal entry, and compliance create remarkable value through the transformation of the financial close.

"We have heard time and time again that Cadency has helped our customers transform their processes, but as financial professionals, it is important for us to understand the quantifiable ROI they see after its implementation versus the hype some solution providers portray," says Teresa Mackintosh, Trintech Chief Executive Officer. "We now have direct customer benchmark data that confirms Cadency is a proven solution for R2R transformation and an implementation roadmap our customers can follow to maximize that return for their organization."

Trintech partnered with an independent third-party research group of experienced ROI-analysts who engaged financial professionals from enterprise and mid-size companies around the world. All study participants are actively using Cadency in a wide variety of industries, such as retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, and more. The research evaluated the solution's effectiveness based on the actual time and cost savings the users experienced following its implementation.

The analysts determined that Cadency addresses over 15 quantifiable R2R challenges, creates multi-millions in cost savings for its users, and offers an average payback period of six to nine months. Because of the solution's Risk Intelligent RPA capabilities, users saw up to a 90% percent reduction in the number of accounts to be reconciled. Additional key findings include up to a 75% decrease in the time required to prepare, review, rework, and approve manual journal entries and it can virtually eliminate the internal time needed to support external auditors. The research also concluded that Cadency mitigates the following common R2R challenges: operational inefficiencies, lack of visibility, and financial statement risk.

Trintech will use this information to help financial professionals evaluate their office of finance's unique challenges and determine their ROI by transforming their financial processes. Leveraging the benchmarks from the study, a participant remarked, "I have seen many solutions that tell me they'll improve how my team handles our monthly close, but now I can see exactly how to do that with Cadency."

To request a custom evaluation of the benefits of automation for your financial close process, contact Trintech through the company's website or local office.

