INX Software launches INX version 5.4

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 14:44

INX Software, the leading provider of workforce and environmental solutions across safety, health, logistics, competence, compliance, obligations and the environment, announced today the significant release of INX Version 5.4.

Then and now

"When we first started out, the norm for our users was relying on three individual spreadsheets to manage their safety, training and logistics. Since then, we have seen a substantial change in consumer demand with the emergence of new regulations and requirements across other business areas across safety, training, logistics, environmental, compliance, contractors and stakeholders", says Founder and Managing Director, Garry Back.

Ensuring safety and compliance is no longer a ‘nice to have’ but a must, says Back. The change in the consumer and business landscape has seen INX Software expand their product offering five-fold. One of INX Software’s key points of difference from other providers is the integrated nature of their products which all operate from the same database to ensure data is captured consistently and shared amongst key stakeholders to eliminate double-data entry and improve visibility.

The Growth

The growth of INX Software’s product range has been accompanied by a strong and steady growth in personnel and customers.

"We now have over 500,000 users across 23 countries using on average 3.4 of our products. Our team has grown from 3 to over 65 who are dispersed across our Perth, Melbourne, South African and Canadian offices", says Back.

The global nature of their customer base has called for a global approach to their product strategy.

"With our customers operating across the globe we have had to make our product global friendly. This has meant revisiting the base foundations for our solution to ensure multi-language is available, offering remote and offline access, simplifying usability through our mobile applications and supporting a greater range of devices and browsers."

The release of INX Version 5.4 covers these requirements and more and Back says a change to internal restructuring has allowed for a more functionally rich and faster growing product.

Internal structural changes

INX have recently appointed Peter Ivison as their Chief Product Officer to lead their product strategy and streams as part of this shake up.

"We are now working closer with our customers and leading industry bodies to ensure our product continues to lead the way in the industries in which we operate. Version 5 marks a significant achievement for INX and we are excited about the year ahead with a number of other exciting updates planned for our customers", says Ivison.

Glowing reviews

The new release has proved a big hit with INX Software’s global customers who feature the likes of Newmarket Gold, CBH Resources, Goldfields, George Weston Foods, Elastomers, Main Roads, and New Gold.

"INX Version 5 is a brilliant tool that makes our life so much easier. The clean and modern design makes navigation so easy. The event management process and new dashboards provide us with greater visibility over operations which has allowed for greater safety management and overall compliance", says Costa Papadopoulos, Manager for Health, Safety Environment and Training at CBH Resources.

This was echoed by Nicandro Robins, the Health Safety and Training Superintendent at

CuDECO who said, "We are currently using both INX InControl and INX InTuition to manage a range of tasks and activities across the specialised areas of health, safety, environment, training and emergency response. As an integrated solution which shares the same database makes managing these tasks far easier and in a much more user friendly manner. For anyone who is in the market for a solution that will simplify and improve data entry and control in the simplest and leanest way possible, you should look at INX Software. I would definitely recommend them as the number one HSEC workforce management solution on the market."

The new release has seen tremendous uptake with around 25% of customers already registered for the upgrade prior to today's release. Key areas of interest have been around the new mobile functionality and contractor mobilisation solution to support field-based and remote workers.

Above: The new INX InControl Mobile for Version 5

INX Version 5.4 is available immediately with more detailed information about the release provided on the INX Software website at www.inxsoftware.com.

About INX Software

INX Software offers an international, enterprise-scale, browser and mobile-capable solution, built for industries around the world. INX Software builds state-of-the-art technology specialising in the areas of logistics, safety, competence, compliance, health, obligations and the environment. INX’s workforce management software is built in Australia and distributed internationally, providing a solution that reduce risks, improves communication and raises productivity among workers. INX strives to produce enterprise management systems that are well-engineered, easy to use, and elegantly simple. Their single focus is to develop intelligent workforce management systems that support their 500,000 end users made up of over 250 clients around the globe in over 23 countries. To learn more visit www.inxsoftware.com.