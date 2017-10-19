Intel and Mobileye strategy to prove safety of autonomous vehicles

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 08:23

Mobileye and Intel have announced a strategy to ensure that a self-driving vehicle operates in a responsible manner and doesn’t cause accidents. The Responsibility Sensitive Safety model provides specific and measurable parameters for the human concepts of responsibly and caution and defines "safe states," where the automotive vehicle cannot be the cause of an accident, no matter what action is taken by other vehicles.

Rules and regulations today are framed around the idea of a driver in control of the car and that new parameters are needed for autonomous vehicles. "The ability to assign fault is the key. Just like the best human drivers in the world, self-driving cars cannot avoid accidents due to actions beyond their control. But the most responsible, aware and cautious driver is very unlikely to cause an accident of his or her own fault, particularly if they had 360-degree vision and lightning-fast reaction times like autonomous vehicles will," said professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye CEO and Intel senior vice president.

News byte: https://newsroom.intel.com/news/intel-mobileye-offer-formula-prove-safety-autonomous-vehicles/

Strategy PDF: https://newsroom.intel.com/newsroom/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2017/10/autonomous-vehicle-safety-strategy.pdf

Academic paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1708.06374.pdf