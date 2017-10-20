Symantec finds one in four mobile devices have vulnerabilities

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 15:33

This morning, Symantec released new findings looking into the risks and impact of mobile hacking on the finance and banking industry.

Key findings include:

- Over 28 percent of all mobile devices are rated as medium-to-high risk, meaning these devices have either already been compromised or are currently under attack.

- More than 1 in 4 financial devices are operating with known vulnerabilities that have security updates available.

- In a typical organisation, about 24 percent of mobile devices will be exposed to a network threat in the first month of security monitoring. This number goes to 46 percent over the next 3 months.

- On average, 13.2 percent of financial mobile devices are not running on the current major version of the operating system, and at any given time up to 99 percent of those devices may not yet be on the newest minor update of the current operating system.

Here are five rules to follow to dramatically reduce the risk of mobile cyber attacks:

- Don’t click, install or connect to anything that you are not confident is safe.

- Only install apps from reputable app stores.

- Don’t perform sensitive work on your device while connected to a network you don’t trust.

- Always update to the latest security patch as soon as it is available for your device.

- Protect your device with a free mobile security app like SEP Mobile.

You can view the full whitepaper here: https://www.symantec.com/connect/sites/default/files/users/user-4100651/Q2%202017MobileThreatIntelligenceReport-Mobility%2BFinance.pdfLet me know if you’re interested in connecting with a researcher to learn more.