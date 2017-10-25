Gallagher's high security solution wins top Australian award

Wednesday, 25 October, 2017 - 12:14

Leading New Zealand technology developer, Gallagher, has won Product of the Year at the annual Australian Security Industry Association (ASIAL) awards in Melbourne. The winning product, Gallagher’s innovative Class 5 Intruder Alarms System, is designed for the high security market. Since its release in May this year, the Class 5 Alarms technology has received significant global attention and has been deployed around the world to protect the high-value assets and IP in data-centres, government and military facilities.

"As technology develops at a rapid pace, there is increasing demand for high security solutions capable of standing up to sophisticated attacks" said Steve Bell, Chief Technology Officer - Security, for Gallagher. "We’re extremely proud of the innovation behind our products, and are thrilled to have that recognised with this latest award from Australia," said Bell.

Accepting the award for Gallagher at the Melbourne event was National High Security Manager (Australia), Phil Marr. "It’s an honour to win Product of the Year at the ASIAL awards," said Marr. "Our Class 5 Intruder Alarms System is the latest addition to our high security product portfolio which sees Gallagher solutions helping to secure some of the most critical sites around the world."