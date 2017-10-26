Trust and freedom topics at this year's NetHui discussion

Thursday, 26 October, 2017 - 09:29

What impact could a new government have on the conversation?

After a very successful regional road trip last year, NetHui is back in Auckland on the 9-10th November 2017 as a national event.

NetHui, now in its 7th year, has fast become New Zealand’s largest meetup of the internet community and is attended by anyone involved in, interested in or simply curious about what the internet can offer, and its part in our society, says Jordan Carter, InternetNZ Chief Executive.

"NetHui is New Zealand’s most diverse and interactive Internet community event and this year’s conversation promises to be as engaging as ever with a sterling line-up of keynotes, panels and facilitated sessions. The key themes of ‘trust’ and ‘freedom’ are important issues in a year where Fake News, various security exploits and scaremongering have been hitting the news.

"With a new Government being sworn in this week how will the political changes signalled by the parties now in Government affect trust and freedom issues? NetHui is the place to think about these issues," NetHui 2017’s programme - developed with the New Zealand Internet community - has been finalised with a diverse array of sessions exploring issues which will affect the future of the Internet.

For the full NetHui programme go to: 2017.nethui.nz/programme

To register for this year’s NetHui go to: 2017.nethui.nz/register

About NetHui

NetHui isn't a conference, it’s a discussion where the community comes together to talk about the challenges and opportunities the Internet brings to us all - personally and professionally.

Participation is at the heart of every NetHui: participants can be as involved as they like, get in the thick of it or listen and learn, it’s up to them. The programme is varied:

Each day kicks off with a plenary session with keynotes and panels.

At the heart of NetHui are the hour-long discussion and download sessions on topics and issues put forward by the NetHui community.

There are also a number of meetups and networking opportunities in the evenings, where people can indulge in specific areas of interest, unwind and have some fun.

Diverse and thoughtful contributions are equally valued and celebrated at NetHui. People of all ages, background, gender and ethnicity are encouraged to attend. A respectful, open attitude towards others is expected from all participants, speakers, exhibitors and volunteers.

The NetHui Kaupapa and Code of Conduct is available at 2017.nethui.nz/code-of-conduct