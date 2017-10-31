ASB launches new mobile app, 'PLUS by ASB'

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:09

ASB has launched a new mobile app that aims to save small business owners valuable hours in their day.

'PLUS by ASB' essentially acts as a platform that brings together regularly-used online business tools (eg Xero, Vend, Shopify) in one place, which reduces time spent switching between business software.

The app then ‘talks’ to customers with daily insights on how their business is doing (eg in cashflow, sales or products). Business owners can also action administrative tasks straight from the app. This might include approving an invoice or an employee's leave, or re-ordering supplies, while they wait for their morning coffee.

The first release of PLUS is aimed at retailers and small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that use Xero alongside point of sale software Vend or the Shopify online store.

ASB Executive General Manager Business Steve Jurkovich says PLUS is a free, open platform, which means anyone can use it regardless of who they bank with.

"We know how busy small business owners are and we're excited to offer this new tool which makes it easier to see what’s going on and to make smart business decisions, on-the-go," Mr Jurkovich says.

"Businesses using PLUS tell us they feel more in control of the numbers and they are not always on the phone asking their accountant about cash flows and invoices.

"This means they can get on with what they do best, knowing the tools they need admin-wise are easily available on PLUS 24-hours a day."

Plus by ASB was launched and tested by ASB Business Ventures, an online community for digitally-native SME owners who, over the last year, have tested and developed solutions to the challenges SMEs face.

Xero New Zealand Country Manager Craig Hudson says Xero is proud to partner with ASB to bring PLUS to its customers.

"It’s exciting to see a bank taking this kind of approach to solving customer problems and working collaboratively with other cloud-based small businesses."

Visa County Manager New Zealand and South Pacific Marty Kerr says Visa is pleased to be supporting ASB’s efforts to empower small business owners through PLUS by ASB.

"The app uses Visa’s Transaction Controls capabilities to provide customizable, instant alerts that enable business owners to better manage their accounts."

Read more about PLUS by ASB: https://www.asb.co.nz/business-banking/plus.html

Download PLUS to your mobile from the Apple app store here: https://itunes.apple.com/nz/app/plus-by-asb/id1281853264?mt=8

PLUS will be available for a wider range of businesses and online business tools next year. Register your interest to be informed when PLUS is ready for you.

Features

- Overview of finances: track available cash and money coming in and out across all your accounts.

- Cashflow at a glance: keep up-to-date with sales and profit and stay on top of your cashflow.

- Numbers bought to life: sales, top-five customers, profit and loss - served up in ways that are easy to understand and compare.

- Drill down into the data with customised graphs and stats about their business performance to help make informed decisions.

- Get more done on-the-go: authorise bills from suppliers, action invoices or approve employee leave straight out of PLUS.

- Plus works with the following business tools

Here’s what customers say about PLUS:

"It gives a clear overview of our business in one place with information from all our systems. I love the fact that it makes it clear and simple so I can get back to running our food trucks as opposed to searching through data." - Tim Van der Werff, Double Dutch Fries

"Plus gives me an overview of what is happening in store even when I am not there, what a great peace of mind." - Vicky Chapman, The Cat Lounge

"PLUS combines information from Vend and Xero to provide insights that keep us on top of our business. It’s like having a business analyst working for us to ensure we make good decisions and highlights areas for us to focus on so that we stay in control and adapt to changes to ensure we keep growing." - Darren Murray, Cyco