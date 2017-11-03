Broadband Compare Award winners announced

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 06:45

The inaugural Broadband Compare Awards ceremony, held last night at The Sapphire Room in Auckland saw Slingshot walk away as the big winner. Slingshot took home three gongs on the evening with awards for Best Bundled Plan, Consumer NZ Broadband Provider of the Year and the Broadband Compare People’s Choice Award.

The awards, supported by Consumer NZ, New Zealand’s trusted source of independent consumer information, covered eleven different categories across the broadband sector including Best Fibre Provider, Best Rural Broadband Provider, Best Gaming Broadband Provider and Best Regional ISP.

More than 20 different internet providers made up the finalists across the various categories ranging from prominent and well-known brands through to smaller regional and specialist internet providers. Other winners on the night included Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic and NOW.

Commenting after the winners were announced, Gavin Male, Broadband Compare Managing Director enthused, "The Broadband Compare Awards have been a huge success. It is great to see some of the newer consumer brands coming to the forefront with different offerings, competitive pricing and innovative new ways of packaging their broadband products. Our panel of judges had a very tough task selecting the winners, as there are a wealth of different options out there for consumers and businesses. We urge everyone to take a couple of minutes to check their current broadband plan to ensure they are making the most of the advancements in technology and the changes in pricing. There are a lot of options out there people may be unaware of."

Male continued, "Broadband Compare would like to thank all of our sponsors and entrants, and congratulation again to all of the category winners. We are already looking forward to next year where the awards will be back even bigger and better."

The 2017 Broadband Compare Award Winners are:

Broadband Compare People's Choice Award - Sponsored by Broadband Compare

Slingshot

Consumer NZ Broadband Provider of the Year - Sponsored by Consumer NZ

Slingshot

Best Fibre Broadband Provider - Sponsored by Trade Me

Stuff Fibre

Best Gaming Broadband Provider - Sponsored by Samsung NZ

MyRepublic

Best Customer Support - Sponsored by The Interpreters

2Degrees

Best Bundled Plan - Sponsored by ThisSideUp

Slingshot

Best Regional / Small ISP - Sponsored by 90 Seconds

MegaTEL

Best Rural Broadband Provider - Sponsored by Harrisons Energy Solutions

Wireless Nation

Best Business Broadband Provider

Solarix

Best Broadband Innovation - Sponsored by Chorus

NOW NZ Ltd

Best Copper / DSL Broadband Provider - Sponsored by SLICE Digital

Flip