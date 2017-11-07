Vero Insurance implements ground-breaking claims platform

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 10:54

Vero Insurance, part of Suncorp New Zealand, has partnered with CoreLogic to implement Symbility Solutions, a platform that will automate the claims process, and improve the claims experience for customers.

Symbility is a data-driven, cloud-based claims assessment and management workflow solution that will benefit all participants in Vero’s claims process - the insurer, its supplier networks and the policyholder.

"Major events like the Kaikoura and Canterbury earthquakes have shown how vital insurance is for safeguarding New Zealanders homes and financial wellbeing," said Jimmy Higgins, Executive General Manager for Claims at Vero.

"We’re committed to being there in the moments that matter, to get our customers’ homes repaired as quickly as possible and Symbility will help us achieve this."

Insurance Solutions Director at Corelogic, Richard Deakin, said Symbility integrates completely into an insurer’s existing system to create a single source of truth for a claim throughout the entire process.