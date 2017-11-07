OPPO phones now available at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 11:07

Global camera phone brand OPPO has expanded their partnership with leading NZ retail group, The Warehouse Group. OPPO’s mobile phones are now available nationwide at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery stores, in addition to Noel Leeming, from today.

The Warehouse is part of the fabric of New Zealand, making it the perfect place for OPPO’s affordably priced, high-tech camera phones. The full range of OPPO R11, A77 and A57 will be available online and A57 phones will be available nationwide, across the company’s almost 150 The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery stores.

The Warehouse Group is committed to providing customers with everything they need to work, study, create and connect, so the addition of OPPO’s three latest models to The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationary stores is a natural fit.

OPPO camera phones can be purchased outright, or on a 2Degrees plan at all Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery locations nationwide.

Since launching in New Zealand in March this year, OPPO has delivered six different camera phone models to consumers, and is rapidly expanding its retail partner network to meet demand for its high quality, great value mobile phones.

OPPO is currently the world’s fourth largest smartphone brand by market share and continues to experience dramatic growth.

Terence Tan, OPPO New Zealand sales director, says OPPO camera phones are perfect for New Zealanders and the ‘Red Shed’ retailer.

"We are excited to make our phones available across the most extensive retail stores in New Zealand. Our phones deliver the best technology and the features Kiwis want at a reasonable price.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with The Warehouse who does the same for each one of their customers. We know our partnership with The Warehouse will get our premium, value packed camera phones into the hands of even more New Zealanders."