Introducing Huawei's 'smartest smartphone to date'

Tuesday, 7 November, 2017 - 18:45

The smartphone has just taken the biggest step forward yet with the release of the Huawei Mate 10 Series. Designed to be so much more than the smartphone you’ve come to know, the latest release from Huawei incorporates new, intuitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which sees it set to disrupt the status quo and propel Huawei into the ‘superphone’ era.

In a world first, the Huawei Mate 10 Series includes AI thanks to its Kirin 970 AI mobile chipset, which utilises a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) that learns how each individual uses their smartphone. The AI platform tunes into what applications are regularly used and develops a curated, streamlined experience tailored to the user.

"As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance," says Gavin Cheng, general manager, Consumer Business Group Huawei New Zealand. "The Huawei Mate 10 Series is an exciting addition to our range of devices and the Kirin 970 is the first announcement in a series of new developments from Huawei that will ultimately seek to improve user experience on smartphones, with significant advancements in AI taking Huawei beyond the competition."

These powerful AI technology features and specifications, combined with Huawei’s signature high quality camera capabilities, result in an impressive device geared toward providing the ultimate in user experience. An intelligent device One example of the Huawei Mate 10’s user-friendly technology is its AI Accelerated Translator, which instantly assists in communication between different languages. Without the need for WiFi, the smartphone can detect and translate over 60 languages instantly. Images, websites and voices can all be translated at the touch of a button - making the Mate 10 Series the perfect companion for business, travel and recreation.

The Huawei Mate 10 Series also offers the world’s fastest 4.5G experience, supporting super-fast 4.5G LTE connectivity and 1.2Gbps download speeds. In addition, it is the world’s first smartphone with Dual 4G SIM support, allowing users to switch between SIM cards on the fly and select which to use for different tasks. In a world where everything needs to happen now, the Huawei Mate 10 Series does not disappoint.

Other smart benefits include EasyTalk, an inbuilt function that automatically pinpoints and focuses on the users’ voice in loud environments; and Easy Connect PC Mode, which allows users to connect their smartphone to a monitor or TV and transform it into a desktop screen, with the device itself used as a mouse. The best photography experience yet in a smartphone

Nowhere is the Huawei Mate 10 Series’ AI functionality more evident than in photography. On top of its high-performing Leica Dual Back camera, which boasts 12-megapixel RGB + 20-megapixel monochrome sensors, this smartphone uses inbuilt intelligence to boost every users’ photography skills. The out-of-the-box benefits include AI-Powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition, AI-powered Digital Zoom for clearer and sharper pictures, and AI Motion Detection, a motion capture feature that enables perfectly focused images of objects in motion. The AI platform, Kirin 970, has already identified 100 million images and objects - in other words, the phone knows what you’re photographing, and adjusts its settings to amplify your shots. Another exciting addition to the Mate 10 Series is the inbuilt 3D Photography feature. This allows users to pan the camera in photography mode, capturing multiple images that are then rendered together to create a 360-degree image that moves and switches angles as the user rotates the device. The 8-megapixel unit front camera allows users to capture exceptionally beautiful portraits, while the Bokeh Effect seen in the Huawei P10 Series is now AI-powered, to capture a more natural and detailed transition between the elegantly blurred background and crystal-clear subject. Video is captured in 4K.

Faster charging, long-lasting battery With the fast-paced lives we lead these days, we need to be able to rely on our devices. Thankfully, there’s no need to worry about your smartphone battery anymore with the Mate 10 Series. With a battery similar in size to a standard tablet, you won’t have to charge your device for up to two full days. For a smartphone addict, you’re looking at a day and a half of batter life under heavy usage. What’s more, the devices understand user behaviour and allocates resource to maximise battery life - assigning more memory to apps to speed up use over time, rather than slowing the smartphone down as traditional heavy use does.

Revolutionary SuperCharge charging technology also gets the Mate 10 Series up and running faster than ever. A 10-minute charge will bring the phone to 20 per cent, while a 30-minute charge powers the battery to 58 per cent - ideal for those who are always on the run for business, play, or travel. Though fast, it’s also entirely safe - the Huawei Mate 10 Series is the world’s first fast charging technology to receive TÜV Fast-Charge Safety Certification, ensuring safe end-to-end charging. Sleek, stunning design Just as crucial as the internal performance of a smartphone, is the design. With an all-new Huawei FullView Display, the Huawei Mate 10 features a stunning 5.9-inch screen with a 16:9 display and HDR10 to support vivid colours. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is the larger sibling, with a 6.0 inch 18:9 OLED display, high screen-to-body ratio and HDR10 for dynamic video viewing.

The devices feature a 3D Glass Body, beautifully and symmetrically curved on all four sides for an ergonomic hold. The Huawei Mate 10 is initially available in Black, and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in Mocha Brown. Considering that great design is at the forefront of Huawei’s product development, it makes sense that the manufacturer has collaborated once again with Porsche Design to offer a limited-edition Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design in Diamond Black. This follows on from the Mate 9’s limited edition Porsche Design. The Huawei Mate 10 is available in New Zealand from Wednesday 8th November 2017 for RRP $1,099 in Black, from 2Degrees and selected additional retailers nationwide. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro (RRP $1,299, available in Mocha Brown) and Mate 10 Porsche Design (RRP $2,299, available in Diamond Black), will both be available from Friday 8th December 2017. The Mate 10 Pro is available exclusively from Noel Leeming, and the Mate 10 Porsche Design is available exclusively at 2Degrees Queen Street.