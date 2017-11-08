New Unisys Stealth microsegmentation security software released

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 09:34

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a new version of its award-winning, Unisys Stealth microsegmentation security software that protects enterprise data in hybrid cloud environments anytime, anywhere - regardless of whether the data exists in a public or private cloud, in a data centre or on a laptop or other mobile device.

The latest release of Stealth, which is now available, navigates across public and private clouds to deliver enterprise-wide, software defined protection. With Stealth, clients have total visibility into their networks with the ability to dynamically conceal critical assets, creating virtual secure perimeters regardless of where those assets reside.

The Stealth security portfolio, which includes Stealth(identity) for biometrics-based identity access management, delivers adaptive protection through the application of microsegmentation technology across extended enterprises, securing users, data, applications and systems from cyber threats. Through the creation of secure communities of interest, authorised users engage securely in Stealth-enabled segments, cloaked from external attackers and protected from insider threats.

This year, Gartner identified microsegmentation as one of its "top technologies for information security in 2017,"1 noting that "microsegmentation has been used to describe mostly the east-west or lateral communication between servers in the same tier or zone, but it has evolved to be used now for most of communication in virtual data centres."1 As Gartner analyst Greg Young noted in a recent report, "Microsegmentation is the future of modern data centre and cloud security; but not getting the microsegmentation-supporting technology right can be analogous to building the wrong foundation for a building and trying to adapt afterward."2

The new version of Stealth also introduces adaptive protection with the ability to isolate users at the first sign of compromise. Through interoperability with Unisys security partner LogRhythm, security operations can now take immediate action to respond to security incidents, stopping attacks in progress.

"Building on the December 2016 launch of Stealth(aware) with its network visualisation and microsegmentation policy management capabilities, Unisys continues to innovate on the award-winning Stealth suite of products - the ideal solution to addressing security issues in today’s zero trust environments," said Tarek El-Sadany, senior vice president, technology and chief technology officer, Unisys. "Today’s release of Stealth gives clients the crucial ability to protect and respond to attacks to assets across hybrid cloud, office, and public networks. With this release, Stealth is moving beyond traditional notions of static network security, with the ability to dynamically establish security perimeters around an organisation’s critical assets, regardless of where they reside."

Public and private organisations of all sizes are among those using Stealth to protect their critical data. Earlier this year, Flowserve - one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services - won a 2017 CSO50 Award from publisher IDG’s CSO for its successful implementation of microsegmentation security protection using Stealth software.