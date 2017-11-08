Symantec discovers new cyber espionage group targeting governments

|
[ login or create an account ]
Today, Symantec released research that reveals a previously unknown group called Sowbug that has been conducting highly-targeted cyber attacks against governments and organisations in South America and Southeast Asia.
Key findings include:
Politically-motivated: Sowbug has been seen mounting classic espionage attacks focused on foreign policy institutions and diplomatic targets - stealing documents from the organisations it infiltrates.
Entirely new malware: Symantec saw the first evidence of Sowbug-related activity in March 2017 with the discovery of an entirely new piece of malware.
Global attacks: Sowbug appears to be focused mainly on government entities in South America and Southeast Asia. Specifically, the group has infiltrated organisations in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Brunei and Malaysia.
Well-resourced: Sowbug is capable of infiltrating multiple targets simultaneously and will often operate outside the working hours of targeted organisations to maintain a low profile.
For more information, please visit Symantec’s blog, https://www.symantec.com/connect/blogs/sowbug-cyber-espionage-group-targets-south-american-and-southeast-asian-governments
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.