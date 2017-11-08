Symantec discovers new cyber espionage group targeting governments

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 10:21

Today, Symantec released research that reveals a previously unknown group called Sowbug that has been conducting highly-targeted cyber attacks against governments and organisations in South America and Southeast Asia.

Key findings include:

Politically-motivated: Sowbug has been seen mounting classic espionage attacks focused on foreign policy institutions and diplomatic targets - stealing documents from the organisations it infiltrates.

Entirely new malware: Symantec saw the first evidence of Sowbug-related activity in March 2017 with the discovery of an entirely new piece of malware.

Global attacks: Sowbug appears to be focused mainly on government entities in South America and Southeast Asia. Specifically, the group has infiltrated organisations in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Brunei and Malaysia.

Well-resourced: Sowbug is capable of infiltrating multiple targets simultaneously and will often operate outside the working hours of targeted organisations to maintain a low profile.

For more information, please visit Symantec’s blog, https://www.symantec.com/connect/blogs/sowbug-cyber-espionage-group-targets-south-american-and-southeast-asian-governments