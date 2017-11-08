InternetNZ announces new community grants

Wednesday, 8 November, 2017 - 12:18

InternetNZ is excited to announce that applications are now open for a new community grants round to support Internet research in New Zealand.

InternetNZ will make available $100,000 in its new research round. The research round has been set up to help fund individuals or organisations conducting research projects which can inform the development, availability, use or benefit of the Internet in New Zealand.

We will also invest $15,000 as part of our conference round. This money will go towards helping the New Zealand Internet community participate in relevant conferences and events related to the development of the Internet for our country.

InternetNZ Chief Executive Jordan Carter says these community grants will help the Internet community contribute to building a better Internet across New Zealand.

"The money will help our Internet community to learn best practices from across the world and dive into important research that could improve the Internet for all New Zealanders.

"InternetNZ continues to provide community grants each year and it's a privilege to be able help grow our country's knowledge in the digital world," says Carter.

InternetNZ has two community grant rounds per year. The first is the above which includes research and conference attendance grants. The second, which was funded earlier this year, included both projects and conference attendance grants.

For details on how to apply for a community grant, please visit our website below:

InternetNZ community grants

Apply by midday 8 January 2018

Community Research Grantshttps://internetnz.nz/internet-research-funding-round

Conference Attendance Grants https://internetnz.nz/conference-attendance-community-grants-round