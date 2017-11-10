PriceSpy predicts most popular NZ product sales ahead of Singles Day

Friday, 10 November, 2017 - 08:07

Singles Day, or Double 11 as it’s also known in China, has fast become one of the biggest shopping days of the global calendar. Leaving the post-Christmas and even Black Friday sales in its wake. Last year, Alibaba, the online Chinese marketplace, recorded sales of NZ$25 billion in just 24 hours!

Taking place on the 11th day of the 11th month (11 November), there’s just five days to go until the big day hits New Zealand, so PriceSpy.co.nz recommends that savvy shoppers best start scouring the web now to get an early insight into what bargains are to be had on the day.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.co.nz, says: "PriceSpy.co.nz is New Zealand’s biggest independent online comparison site. We constantly monitor the price of products online to ensure consumers are getting the best possible buy.

"Based on last year’s popularity data from PriceSpy.co.nz, we are able to get a really good insight into the sorts of products and categories we expect to be discounted and popular this year."

Most popular categories on Singles’ Day 2016 from PriceSpy.co.nz:

1. Mobile phones

2. TV's

3. Game Consoles

4. Headphones

5. Washing Machines

Most popular products on Singles’ Day 2016 from PriceSpy.co.nz:

1. Nintendo Classic Mini NES

2. Apple iPhone 7 Plus

3. Apple iPhone 7

4. Logitech Mechanic Gaming Keyboard

5. Samsung Galaxy J2

6. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 3

7. Razor DeathAdder Chroma

8. Fitbit Flex

9. Panasonic Viera

10. Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2

Most popular stores during Singles’ Day 2016 on PriceSpy.co.nz:

1. PB Technologies

2. Noel Leeming

3. Mobile Station Auckland

4. Expert Infotech

5. Mighty Ape

6. BecexTech 7. Harvey Norman

8. The Warehouse 9. Amazon.co.uk

10. Computer Lounge

Matinvesi-Bassett continues: "So from this data, we can see that electronics, gadgets and gaming were all popular clicks on Singles Day 2016. Using this information, we can predict the top ten products consumers are looking to buy this Single’s Day."

Singles Day 2017 top ten product predictions by PriceSpy.co.nz:

1. Apple iPhone 8

2. Samsung Galaxy S8

3. Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

4. Nintendo Switch

5. Bose Quiet Comfort 35

6. Dyson V8 Absolute

7. GoPro Hero 5 Black

8. Sunbeam Mini Barista em4300 9. Google Chromecast (2nd gen) 10. Sony PlayStation VR

Matinvesi-Bassett concludes: "Whilst many retailers boast of offering huge savings and chunky discounts on many of their popular items, it is important for shoppers to check that they are actually getting a bargain.

"Many shoppers can be drawn in by the headline prices, without checking the RRP or the price history of items throughout the year. It’s unfortunately becoming more common for retailers to gradually rise the price of products in the days and months leading up to flash sales days such as Singles Day, only to then ‘drop’ them for the big day. Making it appear like a great deal, when it may not be at all, so we recommend that consumers should do their price research first.

"We also suggest with the wealth and variety of bargains to be had, serious shoppers should download the PriceSpy app and set up price alerts for their most desired items now. That way, they can keep a close eye on things and they’ll be notified of any sudden price drops throughout the month of November."