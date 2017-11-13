2degrees Data Hunt returns for another season

Monday, 13 November, 2017 - 11:26

2degrees has decreed Data Hunting season to be ‘officially open’ with the return of its award winning augmented reality app - Data Hunt.

In its inaugural season, Data Hunting took off with more than 185,000 active hunters redeeming in excess of 220 million megabytes of data across New Zealand.

2degrees Chief Marketing Officer Roy Ong said the company knew it was on to something big last summer when it had more than 60,000 players in the first week and the app quickly hit number one on the App Store and Google Play.

"Interestingly 25 per cent of the players last year weren’t even 2degrees customers when they started playing. And overall the thrill of the hunt was so strong that we had hunters forming packs and doing road trips around the country to chase down those elusive gold pins," says Mr Ong.

Data Hunt is an augmented reality app based game that lets smartphone users search out and redeem data pins located virtually throughout New Zealand. Blue pins are worth between 20 and 500MB, gold pins 1,000MB. Anyone with a compatible smartphone can play but a 2degrees sim card is required to redeem the actual data.

Mr Ong says that this year Data Hunting season will be intensified with a 12 days of Christmas component.

"Every day in the lead up to Christmas we will be dropping a special festive pin in a hidden location across the country, with clues to its whereabouts provided on Facebook. We can’t give too much away, but one lucky customer per day will certainly get more than their gigabyte share of data."

"Last year Data Hunt was played five million times. We invite Kiwis to join the hunt - it’s great fun and a nice way to collect some extra data to support your Instagram habit over the holiday period.

And if you’re not with 2degrees you’re still welcome to come and experience a taste of what it’s like to be one of our customers," says Mr Ong.