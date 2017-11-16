New smart wearables help Kiwi workers sit up with confidence

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 09:41

Upright Technologies, the global leader in connected posture technology today released two smart wearable devices in New Zealand, the UPRIGHT GO and the UPRIGHT PRO. These discreet lightweight devices easily adhere to a person’s back and work with or without an associated iOS or Android app to coach people to achieve and maintain upright posture.

The GO is ideal to help anyone improve everyday posture and screen slouch habits, and the PRO is a more specialised product for those that want to improve a specific area of their posture. The technology senses subtle movements of the upper back and gently vibrates to heighten the wearer’s awareness of their posture. These habit-forming devices train muscles and can be worn while sitting, standing, walking or driving. They present an easy and intuitive solution to a problem familiar to many New Zealanders, with improvements seen within two or three weeks of use.

"The UPRIGHT GO is a simple to use and relatively inexpensive solution to screen slouch-induced back pain and one that fits into the lifestyle of people conscious about preserving their health and wellbeing. We look forward to helping Kiwis, particularly office workers, retail staff and drivers, achieve and maintain a better posture day-to-day," says Todd Lynton, Managing Director, Upright Technologies, Australia and New Zealand.

The new devices are available in-store from today at JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech.

"We are excited to be a part of the launch of UPRIGHT GO and UPRIGHT PRO in New Zealand. We see it as great fit and strong addition to our comprehensive range of fitness and well-being products," says Ajay Patel, Inventory Planner at JB Hi-Fi.

Poor posture can lead to pain in the neck, back, shoulders, and elsewhere on the body. It can add to stress and fatigue, and in the long term, can cause serious musculoskeletal disorders. A slight tweak to your posture not only helps to improve your health in the long term but has proven positive effects in your day-to-day. Studies have shown how assuming ‘power poses’ - including standing with upright posture - increases confidence and decreases stress hormones.[1] Individuals with good posture were shown to be more apt, assertive, proactive, confident and comfortable taking risks.

In the work environment a slumped position can send a negative message to colleagues and employers. In order to be perceived as confident, body language experts state that standing tall will change the chemicals in our brain to make us feel stronger and more confident and give us the outward appearance of credibility, strength and vitality.

Both the UPRIGHT GO and UPRIGHT PRO connect to a mobile app (iOS and Android compatible) that lets users track progress with real-time postural statistics and generates personalised training programmes to achieve posture goals. Both devices can also be used without the mobile app.

Upright’s posture technology received the 2016 Convergence MEDy award for excellence in medical entrepreneurship, and won Best Medical App 2016 at MEDICA.

UPRIGHT GO

- The UPRIGHT GO can be worn all day and fits any lifestyle. Its slim, elegant design unobtrusively is placed on the upper back and employs a sensor led, learning algorithmic model that detects the body’s movements, upper body position and other postural nuances. It emits a gentle vibration whenever the user slouches, prompting and training the user to sit and stand with the correct posture.

- The device can also be put into tracking mode to record posture data without emitting vibrations.

UPRIGHT PRO

- The UPRIGHT PRO is designed to be worn for daily training sessions and attaches to the upper or lower back. It uses unique technology to accurately detect when a user is slouching, and vibrates to train them to sit in a comfortable upright position.

- It can improve core strength and muscle memory by being worn for only 15-60 minutes per day and has up to 10 hours battery life.

- The PRO is a specialised product designed to improve a specific part of someone's posture and can be placed anywhere on the back - upper, middle or lower - to address a particular concern.

UPRIGHT GO - RRP $179.95

Available in-store or online at JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech.

UPRIGHT PRO - RRP $239.95

Available online at JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech.

For more information or a review product please contact Pursuit PR on 09 9137520 or Eugene@pursuitpr.co.nz

Product specifications: / GO / PRO

Posture Feedback

Upper back / Yes / Yes

Lower back / - / Yes

Technology

Sensors / Single sensor / Multiple sensors

Battery life / 10 Hours / 10 Hours

Smart Calibration / Yes / Yes

Lifestyle fit

Daily Use / All day wear / Recommended daily training sessions

Tracking Mode / Yes / -

Adhesive / Reusable silicon adhesive / Single-used adhesive

Attributes

Charging / Micro-usb / Docking station

Water resistance / Yes / Yes

Measurements / 45mm x 33mm / 108mm x 37mm

Weight / 15g / 25g

About Upright Technologies:

Upright Technologies is the leading global business in connected posture management. Co-founded in 2014 by Oded Cohen and Ori Fruhauf, with headquarters in Israel, the business has a mission to solve the 'posture epidemic' worldwide.

The company uses pioneering biofeedback wearable technology to deliver proven improvements in posture without resorting to time consuming and costly alternatives. It is involved in a number of clinical studies with leading institutions such as Newcastle University in the UK, San Francisco State University, Ohio State University, and Tel Aviv University.

Upright products train users to correct their posture in a fun and natural way. They adhere to the back and gently vibrate every time you slouch and work with a connected app that generates a personalised training programme.

Upright Technologies is also active in the clinical and corporate wellness markets, with a growing lists of blue chip clients using its products to reduce the impact of poor posture and associated back pain in the workplace.