Medallia uses machine learning to analyse consumer feedback

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 12:02

Customer experience management company Medallia has launched a powerful new update to its text analytics engine which uses machine learning techniques to enable companies in New Zealand to analyse written feedback at scale, unlock themes, detect new trends, and prioritise areas for action.

With customers providing feedback in their own words in social media, online reviews, emails and surveys, companies across New Zealand can now empower every employee in the organisation to understand customer sentiment by embedding text analytics into the daily operations of the business.

By 2022, 93% of all data will be unstructured. With the ability to mine and interpret large quantities of unstructured data, companies can now gain insights beyond just a numerical score to a survey question. Understanding customer comments can reveal valuable information that has traditionally been unavailable or too difficult to analyse manually.

New features that make Medallia Text Analytics smarter, faster and more powerful include:

- Theme Investigator which relies on machine-driven analysis to surface new themes so companies can pinpoint where problems are occurring and investigate root causes

- With the Text Analytics Add-On, companies can make sense of unstructured data immediately and accelerate time-to-value

- Topic Alerts surface high priority issues, enabling the right employees to take action based on customer comments and feedback.

Medallia Text Analytics can be integrated into any new or existing Medallia program. With the new Text Analytics Add-On, companies in New Zealand can quickly receive the full power of the text analytics engine, with suggested starter topics and best practice reports to enable everyone in the organisation to take action on the data.

"Unstructured data from customers provides a gold mine of information," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia. "Yet many companies aren't using this data to make business decisions. Our text analytics engine can quickly pull insights and themes in many languages, understanding sentiment and addressing issues in real-time."