Land Information New Zealand wins environmental award

Thursday, 16 November, 2017 - 16:11

LINZ’s efforts to help fight Wilding Conifers - a rapidly spreading invasive pest tree - were recognised at this year’s Spatial Excellence Awards.

"LINZ’s web-based mapping and monitoring tool for authorities to assess and improve efforts to control the spread of this significant pest, picked up the top prize in the Environment and Sustainability Category," says Deputy Chief Executive Crown Property, Jerome Sheppard.

"Wilding conifers have become invasive in many parts of New Zealand, drastically altering the landscape, threatening our native ecosystems, conservation values and productive farm land.

"The tool is being used by authorities all over the country and underpins the National Wilding Conifer Management Programme - a partnership between LINZ, the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force, regional and district councils, forestry, farming and community groups."

The New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards are an annual event to celebrate the achievements of top spatial information organisations and individuals. LINZ is one of the founding partners.