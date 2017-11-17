Te Papa's Mahuki teams showcase new technology for culture sector

Friday, 17 November, 2017 - 09:39

Last night, eight entrepreneurial teams from Te Papa’s Mahuki technology incubator unveiled business propositions which provide digital solutions to challenges faced by cultural organisations worldwide. Several of the innovations have already been picked up and are being used by local organisations, including Te Papa.

Innovations include:

- Using virtual reality to take audiences behind the scenes to meet artists, conservators and story tellers (I Want To Experience)

- An app that connects volunteers with volunteering opportunities (Collaborate)

- Augmented reality and gamified educational experiences (ScimitAR)

- A language learning tool that teaches Pacific languages and gives cultural context for that language (Tide Talk)

- Data gathering analysis to help institutions understand the way their visitors move and interact with exhibits (Morph by ContinUX)

- Digital portraits that interact with exhibition visitors (Vaka Interactiv)

- A cataloguing and collections app that streamlines the lending and borrowing process (SimplyFi)

- A programme that connects culture sector retail stores with local creatives (LocalFlair)

The incubator programme has enabled the teams to spend four dedicated months researching and developing their business ideas. During this time they have worked with Te Papa’s experts and collections, and been able to user-test their ideas with Te Papa’s millions of visitors.

Te Papa Chief Executive Geraint Martin says: "Te Papa is globally recognised for its innovative ways of storytelling. We are always looking for ways to connect more New Zealanders with their taonga and in more meaningful ways. Innovative use of technology is one of the ways in which we can do that."

"The digital solutions presented by the Mahuki teams are impressive and give us and like-minded culture and learning organisations, here and internationally, a range of next generation user experiences to consider," says Mr Martin.

Mahuki aims to build on New Zealand’s strength in creative industries, alongside a rapidly growing technology sector and to boost opportunities for local creative technology businesses.

Mahuki General Manager Tui Te Hau is inspired by the talent and drive of the teams.

"All the teams have achieved their goals to date and some have secured early success," says Ms Te Hau

"We’re delighted to announce Te Papa will be engaging the services of Mahuki innovators I Want To Experience who will be providing virtual reality experiences for visitors to Te Papa’s new art gallery Toi Art, which opens in March next year. Through their technology, visitors will be able to visit artist Lisa Walker’s studio and learn directly from Lisa about her creative process. Collaborate have already launched their app and have had 70 organisations sign-up who are looking for volunteers. Student team ScimitAR have secured a pilot with Wellington City Libraries and KÄpiti Coast District Libraries, called Mahi the Moa AR Hunt, and LocalFlair have their first client on board by way of the NZ Cricket Museum who are looking for local creatives to develop quality merchandise for their 150th anniversary."

Last year’s inaugural Mahuki teams also achieved success. Te Papa engaged seven business concepts developed at Mahuki, for deployment within the museum, four teams signed commercial agreements with other organisations, and as of June 2017 two teams have successfully raised investment, while one of the teams has attracted international interest and that team is looking to grow into the China market.