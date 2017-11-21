D-Link NZ launches new Modern Router

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 09:57

D-Link NZ has launched its fastest-ever Modem Router, the AC5300 MU-MIMO COBRA, a Modem Router the likes of which New Zealand has never seen before. With the latest generation of blisteringly fast AC5300 Wi-Fi speeds, COBRA boasts a built-in VDSL2 and ADSL2+ Modem, dedicated Gigabit WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports, and is designed for the NBN from the ground up.

An excited D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon said, "Flowing on from the heritage of our multi-award winning TAIPAN Modem Router, the COBRA adds even more bite with the latest generation MU-MIMO Wave 2 wireless support and ramps up the speeds even further to a whopping 5.3Gbps combined across its three Wi-Fi bands. It’s also been designed with the NBN in mind so it’s 100% built for that purpose if required. There’s no compromise of any kind with COBRA."

D-Link has designed the COBRA (also known as the DSL-5300) as an extremely powerful Modem Router designed to provide a PowerZone of high speed Wi-Fi connectivity right across an entire home. With its lightning fast Quad-Core processor and the latest MU-MIMO Wave 2 Tri-Band Wi-Fi, COBRA easily caters to even the most demanding of connected homes, allowing for multiple users to enjoy 4K HD video, lag-free gaming and high-quality audio throughout the house - all at the same time.

Reardon added, "And that’s not all. With a fully featured ADSL and VDSL Modem as well as a dedicated gigabit Ethernet WAN port, all connection options are covered to ensure you can use the COBRA today and well into the future. COBRA also includes premium features such as Advanced AC SmartBeam technology which dramatically improves coverage by directing bandwidth directly towards your devices, and Advanced QoS which efficiently distributes the maximum bandwidth to the devices that require it. This Modem Router will go head-to-head with any other AC5300 Modem Router in the market and win the race for speed and quality of user experience hands down."

The COBRA’s key features include:

Ultimate Wi-Fi performance

AC5300 Wi-Fi speeds for an ultra-fast home network experience

Built-in ADSL/VDSL Modem

Can be used with all DSL Services, including FTTN NBN for universal connectivity in Australia and New Zealand.

Advanced AC SmartBeam

Tracks your connected devices for enhanced Wi-Fi speed and range.

Tri-Band Wi-Fi

One 2.4GHz and two 5GHz Wi-Fi bands for maximum Wi-Fi capacity.

Wave 2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi

Like having multiple Routers in your home, Wave 2 Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) sends and receives data to and from devices simultaneously to increase speed and efficiency.

SmartConnect

Smart bandwidth technology automatically connects each device on your network to the best band available for an optimal connection.

Extreme Streaming Ready

Stream 4K HD media throughout your house - ideal for bandwidth-intense applications.

1.8GHz Quad Core Processor

Faster processing speed for a more powerful Modem Router.

Other COBRA features also include:

- Wi-Fi guest zone

- NBN/UFB ready (VLAN tagging)

- SharePort web access

- Multi-language web setup wizard

- Green Ethernet

- DLNA media server support

- UPnP support

- VPN pass-through/multi-session PPTP/L2TP/IPSec

- Dual Active Firewall - Network Address Translation (NAT) and Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI)

- 802.1p QoS

- Bridge mode

- Multiple PVC’s (up to 8)

Availability and Pricing

The COBRA (DSL-5300) AC5300 MU-MIMO Modem Router is available now from www.dlink.co.nz for NZ$849.99 and from all authorised D-Link retailers and resellers in New Zealand.