Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:34

Don’t be creepy! Don’t record activities that would otherwise be private. Don’t point a security camera directly at a neighbour’s property, doors or windows.

As the festive and holiday season fast approaches, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner has produced a new guidance resource about security cameras and drones for home owners, recreational drone users and retailers.

Our office frequently gets asked about what is acceptable or not when using security cameras and drones. These kinds of questions are some of the most frequently asked of our online FAQ resource, AskUs - and they come from all sectors of society - from individuals, businesses and organisations.

In response to this area of interest and concern, we’ve created new practical guidelines on how to use security cameras and drones without infringing on the privacy of others. We’ve done this in partnership with New Zealand Police, Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand and Neighbourhood Support. We are also grateful for the support of retailers Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming.

If you are a retailer, a home owner or a drone enthusiast, we recommend you read our new guidance. If you liked it and it was helpful to you, please tell others about it. If you have feedback on the guidance, we’d love to hear from you.

Our Pointers for Security Cameras and Drones guidance is available on the Office of the Privacy Commissioner website here: https://privacy.org.nz/news-and-publications/guidance-resources/pointers-for-security-cameras-and-drones/