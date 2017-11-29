Announcing the State of the Internet 2017

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:06

InternetNZ have released the 2017 State of the Internet report, the third annual report of its kind; the first being in 2015.

The annual State of the Internet report is a look at some key aspects of the Internet in New Zealand. It looks at access to the Internet, and creative uses of the Internet, and has an in-depth look at trust and security issues in New Zealand as the focus for the 2017 edition.

You can download the full report here: https://internetnz.nz/state-internet-report-2017

"This year we took a close look at trust because of the events around the world that have impacted trust in the past year or so," says Jordan Carter, InternetNZ’s Chief Executive. "Fake news, social media use in election campaigns, some high profile security incidents and data breaches have made it an important topic."

As a result of putting this report together, InternetNZ will be increasing their focus on:

- identifying the types of digital divides affecting New Zealanders, and assist others in tackling the divides that are affecting their communities building a coherent framework for measuring and understanding trust online which looks at correctness, reliability, security, privacy and safety

- driving up New Zealanders use of multi-factor authentication (currently at 36%)

- bringing together better statistics and data to show how the Internet is contributing to New Zealand’s creative potential

The InternetNZ team relied on a range of public sources and expert support in completing this report - InternetNZ’s own market research conducted by UMR, Statistics NZ data, and data published by APNIC. Thanks are extended to research house IDC for their support and advice and all the authors and reviewers who contributed - Ben Creet as lead author and Andrew Cushen, James Ting-Edwards, Nicola Brown and Dean Pemberton from the InternetNZ team and Jay Daley, Sebastian Castro and Angela Ogier from NZRS.