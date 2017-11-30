Govt launches virtual reality for learner drivers

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 11:13

ACC and the NZ Transport Agency have launched a virtual reality (VR) experience to prepare young drivers for practical tests

The VR experience is an interactive drive through real New Zealand streets to help users spot hazards, check blind spots, and use mirrors - all from a virtual driver's seat. The free app is available on iOS and Android.

"This is truly a world-first in driver education," said ACC Road Injury Prevention Manager, Simon Gianotti.

The most difficult group of drivers to reach are males aged 18 and 19, and they’re also some of the most at risk of serious injury.

"We spoke to hundreds of young Kiwis and we know that many of them feel daunted by practical driving tests. We also know drivers who are better at spotting hazards are safer drivers."

Nothing replaces real life practice but the VR experience helps young people practice their observation skills from the comfort of their own home. This gives them more confidence behind the wheel

The Drive team worked with Strategy Creative, Mixt and videographers Flying Saucer Films on the project.

For a more immersive experience, the Drive programme is giving away Google Cardboard VR headsets to drivers who sign up at drive.govt.nz .

The Drive VR app is available on iOS and Android from today.