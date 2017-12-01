Cyber Smart Week a reminder to shop more securely online

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 10:15

As Cyber Smart Week draws to a close, Mastercard reminds New Zealanders that any time is a great time to think about their online security, particularly as they increasingly shop online.

Shopping online is the new norm for Kiwis, with a recent Mastercard survey finding 60% of New Zealanders shop online at least once a month.

"Online shopping allows customers the convenience of being able to purchase anything, at any time. People are increasingly shopping, banking and sharing information online, which comes with great opportunities, but also a few risks. Cyber Smart Week is a great reminder to keep alert when online," says Peter Chisnall, Country Manager for Mastercard New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

"Cyber safety is something we know is important, but it often feels too hard to do something about. But people don’t have to be a technical expert to improve their cyber security defences. You can step up your online security by taking a few simple precautions, like having strong unique passwords, to help keep your information more secure."

When shopping online, Mastercard recommends ensuring you are dealing with a trusted and reliable business by confirming their company details and researching online feedback and complaints before handing over your payment details.

"Online shopping is easy and convenient, but you don’t want to become complacent when it comes to security. While banks and payment technology companies put a significant amount of effort into identifying fraud and protecting consumers, it is important that you keep vigilant when shopping online," says Chisnall.

A simple way to remain secure online is to check account statements regularly to identify any possible fraudulent activity early. Mastercard customers can feel confident they are protected with Zero Liability[1] if they are unlucky enough to discover any unauthorised transactions.

"While innovation in technology is constantly occurring, it is all about understanding simple security defences to stay secure when online. The CERT website has some great resources and tips for keeping safe online, and ways to report suspicious activity," adds Chisnall.

Cyber Smart Week runs between 27 November - 1 December and is an initiative to strengthen cyber security by CERT NZ and Connect Smart.

Mastercard’s top tips for safer online shopping:

Monitor your account activity. Make regular activity check-ups part of your routine. This will help keep you aware and on top of any possible threats or suspicious activity in your account.

Be smart with your passwords. Use a good combination of letters, numbers and symbols. This doesn’t have to be complicated - it can be a simple and memorable sequence.

Check for the padlock. A good rule of thumb for any online sites involving your money is to check for "https" and a green padlock symbol by the URL. Try to stick to legitimate websites that are familiar to you, or others you know, when shopping online or making online charity donations.

Let your bank know. If you do notice suspicious activity on your account, or are aware of identity theft, the best thing to do is leave it to the experts. Notify your bank immediately, and they’ll track down the issue and work to sort it out.

Know you’re protected. If you feel information has been compromised, Mastercard users can feel confident that with Zero Liability[2] it is much easier to get back money spent fraudulently from a card than cash.