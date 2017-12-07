Edifier's G4, a headset for serious gamers only

Thursday, 7 December, 2017 - 09:45

If you’re a serious gamer looking for a serious headset, look no further than Edifier’s G4.

With a built in 7.1 virtual surround sound card and vibration for a more immersive experience, you’ll be taking your gaming experience to a whole new level. This USB headset is perfect for challenging your mates in Call of Duty or smashing out the competition in CS:GO.

The G4 headset comes in a range of colours including black and green, black and red and white and blue.