Intel introduces new Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron Processors

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 09:57

Intel delivers industry-leading innovations and creates new experiences across its portfolio products. Today, Intel unveils the all-new Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors.

The new Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors are based on Intel’s architecture codenamed Gemini Lake, and are engineered for a great balance of performance and connectivity for the things people do every day - working on office documents and spreadsheets, browsing online, enjoying favourite shows and movies, and editing photos - with great battery life. And it can all be performed on a range of devices at an amazing value. Pentium Silver will deliver 58 percent faster productivity performance compared with a similar 4-year-old PC.

The Pentium brand also adds a new extension after offering a range of processor performance for years. To help differentiate processor performance levels and make it easier for consumers to decide which device is best for them, Intel is introducing new brand levels: Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Pentium Gold. Intel Pentium Silver processors - launching today and based on the Gemini Lake architecture - represent the cost-optimized option in the Intel Pentium processor family. Intel Pentium Gold processors - which are already in market based on the Kaby Lake architecture - represent the highest-performing Pentium processors available.

It is clearer than ever that fast and reliable connectivity is critical. For the first time on any PC platform, Intel will offer Gigabit Wi-Fi capability for ultra-fast connectivity with all-new Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors. Using the industry standard of 2×2 802.11AC with 160MHz channels, users now have the capability for extremely fast networking performance that delivers download speeds up to two times faster compared with systems using 802.11AC, 12 times faster compared with systems using 802.11 BGN, and even faster than a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection. Ultimately, this translates to Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi providing a blazing fast connection that allows users to enjoy devices uninterrupted - faster content streaming, collaborating with ease, faster web browsing and even downloading large files like HD movies in a flash.

Additionally, Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron-based systems will be able to handle the latest in enhanced media for a great experience streaming content from popular sites like YouTube- and Netflix-. Understanding that people aren’t watching content in perfectly lit rooms, Intel is also delivering for the first time a display technology called Local Adaptive Contrast Enhancement (LACE) to the value space. This technology is designed to help people clearly see the screen outdoors in glare and bright light. All of this comes with hardware-enabled security for a faster and safer online experience that people expect from Intel products.

The new processors launching today are:

- Intel Pentium Silver processors N5000 for mobile and J5005 for desktop

- Intel Celeron processors N4100 and N4000 for mobile and J4105 and J4005 for desktop

PCs are a personal choice. With Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors, Intel has worked hard to ensure buyers have the flexibility to choose from a range of designs - laptops, 2 in 1s, all-in-one PCs, mini PCs and desktops - and price points, providing a value-priced PC that handles the things they do most at home, at school or on the go. Look for designs from major OEMs to launch in the first quarter of 2018.

Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron Processors - By the Numbers:

- Download an 8GB HD movie before leaving on an airplane in about one minute with Intel 9560 AC as opposed to 10 minutes with 802.11 BGN

- Up to two times faster download speed than a 2×2 802.11AC

- Binge watch your favourite shows for up to 10 hrs2,7 of HD local playback without having to recharge (35WHr battery)

Intel Pentium Silver Processor vs. 4-Year-Old Entry System:

- Work on spreadsheets, browse online and edit photos up to 58 percent faster

- Edit a photo album in half the time

- Create a video slideshow from your favourite photo album in about half the time