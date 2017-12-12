Umbrellar launches CloudConnect powered by Veeam

Tuesday, 12 December, 2017 - 15:03

Umbrellar, one of New Zealand’s largest web and cloud hosting providers and a Veeam Cloud and Service Provider partner, has launched their new solution Umbrellar CloudConnect.

Powered by Veeam CloudConnect, Umbrellar is offering an offsite, secure solution to protect customers desktops and devices, on-premise physical and virtual servers, or existing Veeam onsite Backup and Replication deployments. All with minimal impact on downtime costs, service delivery levels and revenue.

Umbrellar leverages the best technology from its partners to address disaster recovery and business continuity for its customers. Umbrellar is a Platinum Partner with Veeam, the global leader in data backup and disaster recovery providing customers with 24.7.365 availability.

"Umbrellar customers are increasingly aware of the importance of having business continuity plans in place to protect their data from threats, natural disasters or malicious attacks like ransomware, which are occurring with greater frequency in New Zealand," said David Howden Head of Cloud at Umbrellar. "With Umbrellar CloudConnect, businesses have a reliable strategy for their data assets. We can provide an inexpensive way to ensure the availability and continuity of data on local or Cloud hosted servers, workstations and existing Veeam on premises installations."

"Umbrellar is one of the largest Veeam Cloud and Service Provider partners in New Zealand. We are excited to expand our joint offering and provide New Zealand businesses peace of mind with CloudConnect," said Asanga Wanigatunga, Senior Director, Global Cloud Group, APJ at Veeam Software.

"This year, Umbrellar won the New Zealand Cloud Provider of the Year Award at the Veeam ProPartner Awards, which honour top performing ANZ ProPartners committed to providing outstanding performance and delivering high quality availability solutions across hybrid-cloud environments. The release of CloudConnect is a sign of Umbrella’s continued evolution in the company’s commitment to its New Zealand customers," continued Wanigatunga.