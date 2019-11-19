Sports Events 365 expands its reach into new markets

Tuesday, 19 November, 2019 - 10:31

Tourist interest in sporting events in new markets is increasing rapidly and Sports Events 365 has signed agreements with incoming travel operators in order to tap into the huge potential.

Sports Events 365 ( www.sportsevents365.com), the provider of tickets for sports and music events worldwide, is expanding its reach beyond the company’s traditional markets to encompass countries where there is growing interest of tourists in sporting events. At the recent World Travel Market in London in early November Sports Events 365 signed agreements with incoming travel operators that represent around 20 different countries in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The countries include Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Croatia, Greece, the three Baltic states, Slovenia, Qatar and Morocco. The entry into these new markets is part of the company’s ongoing expansion beyond its main 11 traditional markets: the U.S., Spain, Italy, France, Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Russia, Turkey and Serbia.

"There is growing interest by tourists to take in a football match or other sporting events in countries that are outside of our traditional markets," said Sefi Donner, founder and CEO of Sports Events 365. He noted that countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Croatia, which have produced some of the world’s top players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Luka Modric, have witnessed a sharp increase in demand by tourists to attend matches. This is also the case with other countries taking part in the Champions and Europa Leagues matches.

The new markets are expected to make a substantial contribution to the company already in 2020. "We’re looking for increased sales next year and a further expansion going forward," predicted Donner. In addition to football, there is interest in basketball and tennis matches in these new markets.