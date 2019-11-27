Two months in: A report card on Nola the digital human

Wednesday, 27 November, 2019 - 15:46

Noel Leeming’s new digital human team member, Nola, has had a successful first two months at the recently opened Westfield Newmarket store.

Expertly developed to assist shoppers with instore navigation and general queries, Nola is a human-like interface backed by artificial intelligence created in partnership with UneeQ and Jade software.

Over the course of Nola’s two months instore she’s demonstrated a wealth of value to the Noel Leeming Newmarket team through:

- 35,546 interactions

- 2,761 directions provided to customers

- 999 handovers to Noel Leeming team

- 808 selfies

Westfield Newmarket store manager Prasad Perera congratulates Nola on her first month saying,

"Nola is a valued member of the team, providing customers helpful information and additional support for our other team members. We are excited to watch her grow and progress in her career with Noel Leeming."

Visit the Westfield Newmarket store today and interact Nola, every communication helps develop her experience leading to her future career goal - working in multiple Noel Leeming stores across New Zealand.