CERT NZ reports highest number of cyber security incidents reported

Thursday, 5 December, 2019 - 08:58

Figures released today by CERT NZ show reports of cyber security incidents are at an all-time high.

1,354 incidents were reported to CERT NZ in the three month period from 1 July - 30 September 2019, the most reported since the organisation launched in 2017.

CERT NZ Director Rob Pope says this 13% increase in incident reports comes from a broad spread of New Zealanders.

"In this day and age, it’s not just those in information security and IT that need to be across cyber security issues - being aware of cyber security is everyone’s business."

The incidents reported help grow CERT NZ’s understanding of the threats and vulnerabilities that are affecting New Zealanders. The data shows scams and fraud make up 38% of all incidents reported, followed closely by reports of phishing and credential harvesting.

The report takes an in-depth look at the different types of phishing attacks impacting New Zealanders, and provides tips on how to spot them and protect against them.

"With the holiday season approaching we’re anticipating an increase in phishing techniques that exploit New Zealander’s festive spirit, and trust in email and online shopping. It’s important all New Zealanders, at work and at home, are aware of the risks and are confident to take the simple steps required to help protect against them."

"In an environment where cyber security incidents have such wide impact, it’s important to know where to go for advice and help. Whether you’ve been affected by a cyber security incident or want to know how to protect against one, the team at CERT NZ are here to help you take the steps boost your online resilience," says Mr Pope.

If you or your organisation experiences a cyber security threat - or if you suspect you may have been exposed to one - contact CERT NZ any time at www.cert.govt.nz or call 0800 CERT NZ, Monday to Friday, 7am - 7pm.

Read the attached quarterly report for more details.