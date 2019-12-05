Digital tech leaders line-up for MobileTECH Ag 2020

Thursday, 5 December, 2019 - 13:00

For the 8th year running, MobileTECH Ag 2020 is posed to, once again, be a major meeting point for

agritech companies and industry leaders throughout the country. It’s an event that also sees a strong

contingent of Australians and Asian Pacific industry representatives making the trip over to Rotorua,

New Zealand.

"This year we were overwhelmed with the industry response and quality of people interested in

presenting at MobileTECH Ag 2020," said Ken Wilson, the Event Manager at Innovatek. "This event

continues to grow each year and we are really excited with the packed line-up and programme for

2020."

The MobileTECH Ag 2020 event programme opens with an international keynote, Dr Mike Briers,

CEO of Australian-based Food Agility. He is considered one of Australia’s chief evangelists in big data

and the internet of things and has foundered influential tech think tanks. Dr Briers was a fintech

pioneer before moving onto the opportunities available within agritech and the future for food.

"We are on the cusp of the 4th agricultural revolution and unlike those that came before, this digital

revolution will bring producers and consumers closer together," said Dr Briers. "The real question,

however, is who will be the builders and who will be the bystanders?"

IBM will be speaking for the first time at MobileTECH Ag 2020. Jamie Azzopardi, the Oceania Head of

IBM’s The Weather Company, will also be making an important keynote at this event. The Weather

Company is one of the world’s largest weather forecasting companies and has made significant

advancements through IBM’s Watson Machine learning platform.

IBM has just launched a new weather modelling service that uses supercomputing and big data to

provide global forecasts down to an area as little as 3 kms. The system issues 12 trillion pieces of

weather data every day and process forecasts every hour.

When asked about presenting, Mr Azzopardi said, "MobileTECH Ag will be a great forum to

understand how new technologies powered by data and AI are being adopted by agribusinesses and

how this shift is paving the way for digitally equipping the agri ecosystem."

Russell Craig, the National Technology Officer of Microsoft NZ will be returning for 2020. Mr Craig

was, not surprisingly, one of the most popular speakers from the 2019 programme. While artificial

intelligence (AI) can be an overused buzzword, there is no argument that this will be a game-changer

for the primary sector.

Cloud-based AI is the driving force behind Microsoft’s recently launched FarmBeats initiative, which

has already seen action within New Zealand’s agricultural community. The system captures large

amounts of data from feeds throughout the farm and uses AI and machine learning to translate that

data into real insights for the growers.

"New Zealand's agritech industry and opportunities are going from strength to strength. I'm really

looking forward to learning about some of the latest innovations and achievements at MobileTech

2020," said Mr Craig.

Details on the MobileTECH Ag 2020 programme are now available. This agritech event runs on 7-8

April 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Further details can be found on the event website,

www.mobiletech.events.