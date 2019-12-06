Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand

Friday, 6 December, 2019 - 15:46

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of the Galaxy Fold-a completely new category of mobile technology-available in New Zealand for pre-sale on 9th December, and on sale 18th December.

Galaxy Fold was designed to inspire new experiences: when closed, you can access your essentials on the cover display comfortably with one hand, and when opened, you can explore new ways to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more, on its immersive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only has Samsung improved the Galaxy Fold’s design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey.

"The Galaxy Fold is a revolution in design, and class leading innovation. It doesn’t define a new mobile phone category, it defies it," said Todd Selwyn, Head of IM Portfolio, Samsung New Zealand. "This sleek device with its foldable Infinity Flex Display is both a phone, and tablet. We are excited to be bringing the Galaxy Fold to New Zealand, and letting Kiwis discover how the future unfolds."

First-of-its-Kind User Experience

The Galaxy Fold combines users’ favourite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a new kind of mobile device and a first-of-its-kind user experience-from a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance. Samsung worked alongside partners to create an entirely new UX that will change the way we use our mobile devices and takes full advantage of the foldable design with its cover and main displays. As a result, the device opens up new possibilities for users.

The Galaxy Fold transforms how you capture, share, and edit mobile content. When closed, you can shoot a quick video, and then simply open the device to watch it on a larger screen-with App Continuity, the video seamlessly transitions from the cover display to the main display. With Multi-Active Window, you can run multiple apps at once in real-time and effectively multitask: edit footage, browse through the photo gallery for still shots, and read emails from friends and co-workers, all at the same time.

The Galaxy Fold comes with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds (wireless in-ear headphones), a slim lightweight Aramid fibre phone cover and exclusive access to specialised customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. Unfold the future; Samsung Galaxy Fold RRP: $3399.

For more information about Galaxy Fold, please visit: news.samsung.com/galaxy, www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/galaxy-fold.