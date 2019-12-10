LINZ Data Service shares top five open data developments of 2019

Tuesday, 10 December, 2019 - 13:57

With 2019 drawing quickly to a close, we thought we’d share a ‘Top 5’ of the awesome open data developments we’ve delivered for customers this year.

The launch of our NZ Building Outlines data is an obvious choice for the top spot. This dataset provides a 2D representation of the edge of a building as visible from aerial imagery, most commonly the roofline edge, and is the first of LINZ’s independent datasets, produced to meet customer needs first and foremost.

We’ve updated the dataset twice since it was first released in May, expanding coverage to Marlborough and Taranaki and bringing the number of current outlines up to 2,853,625. We will continue to update it as new imagery becomes available, and are on track to have identified building outlines for 95% of the populated areas by the end of this year.

See our building outlines blog post for details on the dataset and improvements from the pilot data.

Drawing from the success of the building outlines pilot, we released in August two brand new pilot datasets for your feedback. The NZ River Name datasets are the first openly available river datasets with names attributed to river geometries for mainland New Zealand.

This dataset has been created on the back of customer demand, and is a first step as we work towards creating a complete river network.

So dive in if you haven’t already. Read our blog post about the river name data, try out the data then send us your feedback.

We are hugely proud that the authors of the spectacular new atlas of Aotearoa, We Are Here, have included so many maps and visualisations featuring LINZ data sourced from LDS. From maps about where lightning strikes to where cats go at night, this incredibly beautiful atlas is data, art and cartography in one.

Listen to an interview with the creators of the atlas on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show.

If you’re after more great maps and visualisations, check out the #30DayMapChallenge on Twitter held over the month of November.

Aerial imagery continues to be your most favourite dataset - it is the data most often downloaded from LDS and is used from across the widest range of customers. It’s also a favourite here at LINZ, and we are pleased to be able to bring you the latest and highest resolution imagery we can through our partnership with Councils.

If you haven’t checked LDS recently, you’ll be happy to hear that we have just published new urban imagery for Dunedin city and surrounds, ManawatÅ«, Bay of Plenty, Hamilton and Tasman, as well as, rural imagery for Tasman and Otago. The imagery for the Tasman region is a real highlight of this release as it replaces some of the oldest imagery on LDS (dated from 2004-2006).

These recent additions bring our total hoard of imagery data to 20TB.

Go straight to LDS to view the most recent imagery, or see NZ Imagery Survey Index dataset for an index to all imagery available.

The cache of LiDAR data available to customers continues to grow steadily, with DSMs and DEMs for Marlborough, ManawatÅ«, Canterbury, Otago, Queenstown, Waikato, and the Mackenzie region published this year. We’re also in the progress of publishing LiDAR for Northland. Don’t forget, the point cloud data is available from OpenTopography.

See the newly created NZ Elevation Survey Index dataset for a quick view of all LiDAR derived elevation data available on LDS.

We expect progress towards the goal of a national elevation dataset to take a massive surge forward over the next few years as we start to realise the results of the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) LiDAR elevation data capture project.

We want to finish this newsletter with a big thank you. We were really humbled again this year with the overwhelmingly positive response to our annual customer satisfaction survey. Many thanks to those of you who completed the survey. Receiving your feedback is a real highlight for us and helps us know we’re on the right track with LINZ’s open data and services.

Be assured we have taken your feedback on board and are particularly keen to look at what we can do to improve usability and data discoverability next year.