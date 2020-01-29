Stanford University digital archivist in NZ to help with collecting and preserving email challenges

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 12:34

Peter Chan, one of the world’s leading digital archivists, is in the country to give New Zealand’s experts an insight into the future of email archiving.

"As organisations and institutions increasingly manage and process born-digital content, they are also increasingly working with large quantities of complex email messages and their attachments" says Peter Chan.

"However, workflows, toolsets and policies for managing, accessing and preserving email archives are constantly developing and changing.

A two-day symposium, hosted by the Alexander Turnbull Library as part of the Library’s centenary year activities, on 30-31 January 2020, provides an opportunity for various government departments, local councils, academic and research libraries, technologists, curators, archivists and records managers to discuss the challenges and solutions on collecting and preserving email.

Peter Chan will be in residence at the National Library from January 13 through February 7, 2020 as a Fulbright Specialist. The Fulbright Specialist Awards are for New Zealand institutions to host US academics, artists or professionals for lectures, seminars, workshops, conferences or symposiums.