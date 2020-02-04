New Zealanders not doing enough to protect themselves online - research

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 07:36

New research released today by InternetNZ shows that 93% of New Zealanders are concerned about the security of their personal data.

But, despite the concern, we aren’t seeing enough action being taken by New Zealanders to improve their online security.

InternetNZ’s research shows 1 in 5 New Zealanders don’t protect their devices with a password or PIN. And only 35% regularly back up their content.

The number of people using two-factor or multi-factor authentication has increased by 7% in the last year but is still only sitting at 35%

InternetNZ’s Engagement Director, Andrew Cushen says it’s important InternetNZ and others continue work to educate New Zealanders on the importance of online security best practice.

"Turning on two-factor authentication protects your accounts by adding a second step to log in. It's easy for you to use, but makes it hard for anyone else to use your identity or get your data."

Despite security concerns, nine out of ten New Zealanders believe the benefits of the Internet outweigh the negatives. This is consistent with the research findings from previous years.

"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the Internet offers," says Cushen.

With access to information and ease of communication topping the list of key benefits again, it’s more important than ever that we work to increase digital inclusion.

"Every New Zealander deserves access to the key benefits the Internet offers, says Cushen.

"Supporting New Zealanders access to resources and initiatives to build their skill and confidence, and helping the Government to prioritise meaningful investment in digital inclusion, are key goals for InternetNZ this year."

InternetNZ will continue to commission this research each year to demonstrate what people think today, and how their thinking changes over time.