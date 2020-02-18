Developers Institute aiming to break the tech mould - Northland Inc

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 12:23

Developers Institute, an innovative school for software developers, is ready to break the mould of the tech world nationally.

Based at The Orchard - Northland Inc’s collaborative business and event space for the region’s growing community of entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses - Developers Institute is committed to delivering industry-focused training that supports high-value opportunities in Northland through its unique, flagship web-development programme.

"We believe that the traditional methods of education in our industry are no longer working, which is why we’re doing things a little differently at Developers Institute," said Customer Experience Manager Tamara Ross. "A critical part of what we do is that our software-development education is delivered by experienced industry professionals - actual developers themselves - who still cut code and deliver on real client projects.

"Our curriculum is state of the art, agile, and focused specifically on preparing students for their professional future in software. As a student, you’ll be learning in a studio-style environment that mirrors the real world, right down to the tools we use, discussing lunch options or sharing YouTube videos.

"We deliver leading-edge course content in pursuit of our passion for technology, inspiring students to find a true pathway to employment. Furthermore, we believe that our job isn’t complete until every one of our students is employed."

Joseph Stuart, General Manager of Business Innovation and Growth at Northland Inc, explained that the team had been working closely with Developers for a few years: "We’ve been particularly impressed by its focus on identifying a gap in the market and commitment to making positive things happen for the region. It’s a robust business, with a strong curriculum that is industry-focused and industry-led, and one that genuinely prepares people for the working world.

"This is a great example of how Northland Inc and The Orchard can create opportunities and support the deployment of exciting businesses like Developers."

Having successfully run a web-development pilot course at The Orchard in late 2019, the company’s director Ruth Green-Cole is busy leading the business to the next level. The first full-time programme kicked off on Monday, 17 February, with further opportunities for students to enrol in April and June.

The web development programme spans 36 weeks and is structured into four course areas: client-side development, server-side development, full-stack development, and enterprise development. As part of a daily hands-on learning experience, students will also be introduced to leading-edge programming concepts, languages and applications.

"The rave reviews from students off the back of our pilot course proved that our style of learning really works," said Mrs Ross, who added that the company’s target-market for students was among the 25-to-45-year-olds. "We want to encourage career-changers, upskillers and mums who want to go back to work, people from as diverse backgrounds as possible. We want to help them realise their potential and increase their incomes.

"In addition, The Orchard is a great environment to work in and has enabled us to become quickly operational. The facilities are brilliant and there’s a creative mind-set and buzz about the place that can’t fail to have a positive impact on the students."

Genie van Paassen, Business Growth Coordinator at The Orchard, believes the company is a natural fit for The Orchard.

"Being able to support an enterprise like Developers Institute to get up and running was why The Orchard was set up," she said. "From receiving investment through The Pick in 2018 [Northland Inc’s business accelerator competition] to Northland Inc’s strategic development support and industry connections, we’ve been able to work with Developers to lower the risks involved in a start-up launch, ease some administrative pressure, and provide a real-life working environment for budding techies.

"The commitment to enriching their haukÄinga, to bringing high-value opportunities to Northland is right in line with The Orchard’s kaupapa."

To find out more information about Developers Institute’s Diploma in Web Development programme or apply, go to www.developers.ac.nz/programmes/web-development