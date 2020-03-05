Boost for digital literacy training for seniors - Office for Seniors

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 13:02

The Office for Seniors has announced that Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA) and the 20/20 Trust are the successful providers that will share in funding to deliver digital literacy training for seniors.

The funding of $600,000 over three years was announced in last year’s Wellbeing Budget.

The training aims to help seniors from a diverse range of backgrounds, increase their trust in using the internet, keep in contact with friends and family and adjust to rapidly changing technology.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, said the training would be life-changing for older people who are currently missing out on the benefits of the digital world.

"Our modern society is dependent on technology, but for some older people technology is inaccessible," she said.

"For them to be able to take advantage of technology, older people need to know how to use different devices, navigate the internet and go online with confidence."

DIAA will deliver Better Digital Futures through its partner network, including libraries, and community organisations. The training is projected to reach over 4,000 people, through 105 partners, over a period of up to three years.

"This is a really exciting opportunity to help over 4000 seniors engage in the digital world," said Barbara Craig, Chairperson of Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa. "We know that many seniors have already embraced the digital world to stay in touch with their families and stay connected with their communities. We will be working with libraries and local community organisations to help seniors who find computers and the internet somewhat challenging."

The 20/20 Trust works at the grassroots level to provide digital literacy training to the most vulnerable in our communities. The Trust will deliver a Pacific Senior CONNECT programme to over 350 learners in TÄmaki Makaurau (Auckland), and Åtautahi (Christchurch) over a period of up to three years. This programme will deliver a series of modules at participants’ churches and in their own language.

"The Trust is delighted to receive the Office for Seniors funding and we look forward to providing training specifically tailored for seniors. This will enable older people to increase their skills, knowledge and trust in using technology so that they can then participate with greater confidence in this digital world," said Sue West, Executive Director, 20/20 Trust.

Receiving this funding will allow these providers to make a difference in the lives of many older people, by breaking down the barriers that exist between some seniors and technology.