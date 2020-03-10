Keep your licence with this new vehicle ignition interlock system - Andatech

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 13:22

Drivers don't have to be prosecuted and ordered by the courts to install an ignition interlock system; they can do it voluntarily for themselves, their partners and their children.

Commercial applications for these units are becoming increasingly popular where organisations install them in their company vehicles.

However, the most common use is where a car owner has the potential for drink driving but needs their licence for work or the school run, for example. They can’t afford to lose their licence so install a breathalyser that is connected to the ignition and must pass the breath test before the engine starts.

Helping keep drivers safer on the roads, Andatech's new ALX3000 ignition interlock breathalyser can be set to zero or programmed to a maximum desired BAC level, such as 0.025, which is below the legal limit and would accommodate approximately one standard drink.

With a high level of P-platers involved in road deaths, parents may wish to install one in their child's car to give them greater peace of mind knowing they won't be able to start the car unless they provide a clean breath sample.

"Not having drivers on the road who are over the BAC (blood alcohol concentration) level is better for everyone," said Michael D’Angelo, product specialist from Andatech.

"Using this interlock device isn't a hassle as it's simple and fast to use. It is also compact and easily concealable so it's not obvious to anyone else," he said.

"A sensible choice for business owners is to install an interlock system in company vehicles, which is seen as responsible in protecting both their employee and their asset."

The ALX3000 breathalyser has the ability to store the test results values for up to 100,000 tests. These can be viewed on the sharp OLED display, which shows the status and test result crisply and clearly.

Accurate, smart breathalyser

A fuel cell sensor provides a precise BAC level along with other sensors that provide accurate readings such as temperature, flow and altitude.

An internal buzzer indicates the status and measurement result as sound, indicating when the breath alcohol test has been completed. The result appears shortly after the reading has taken place.

Drivers who are over the programmed limit, will have to wait five minutes before they are able to take the test again.

Living with an interlock device

It doesn't take long to get used to driving with an interlock device. Other people can still drive the car as long as they are under the limit, whether that's a friend or motor mechanic.

Using the device is very quick. The driver simply sits in the driver's seat, turns the unit on, blows into the mouthpiece and drives off.

Drivers shouldn't be embarrassed they have one fitted, but be honest about their situation and the responsible approach they are taking.

The benefits of having an ignition interlock system are many, whether it's for private use or for a company vehicle, with the ultimate achievement of preventing drink-driving.

Andatech's ALX3000 breathalyser has an RRP of $1700 and comes with a one-year warranty. It needs to be installed by an auto electrician (additional cost). It is available online from Andatech.com.au.

https://andatech.com.au/products/alx3000-interlock-device