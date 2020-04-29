VMware-based Cloud technology now available on Alibaba Cloud

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 15:09

With Alibaba Cloud VMware Solution, customers can modernize existing applications and build new apps by tapping into the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem

April 29, 2020 - Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, and VMware, Inc., today announce the immediate availability of Alibaba Cloud VMware Solution in mainland China and Hong Kong region. With this new service, customers can use familiar VMware Cloud technologies to easily extend VMware-based on premises enterprise workloads to Alibaba Cloud, without rearchitecting their environment, and manage their workflow in the familiar VMware environment without disruption on network and security. The VMware model for hybrid cloud enables organizations to manage and run consistent infrastructure and operations across data centers and public clouds, delivering applications with the speed and agility to support business innovation and growth.

The partnership with VMware is another testament of Alibaba Cloud's continuing effort to build a world-class cloud computing platform that helps global partners innovate, and expand into new markets. Together with VMware, Alibaba Cloud will empower businesses with proven solutions to meet their next generation of hybrid cloud computing needs with VMware Cloud technologies such as VMware vSphere and VMware NSX. Alibaba Cloud VMware Solution supports the same applications, networking, management, operations and tools across both on-premises and off-premises environments. Customers can use the new service for a variety of use cases with direct support from Alibaba Cloud including critical application to cloud migration, data center extension, and disaster recovery.

"Our partnership with VMware demonstrates our unique value to collaborate and innovate with world-class partners leveraging our advanced cloud platform, so that we can bring the most up-to-date products and solutions to our customers globally," said Lancelot Guo, VP of Alibaba Group and GM of Ecosystem and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "Alibaba Cloud is confident that with VMware, we can create greater value for our customers."

"With the availability of this new service, VMware and Alibaba are providing customers seamless interoperability across private and public cloud environments using the same cloud infrastructure foundation customers in China use today in their data centers," said Bernard Kwok, President, Greater China Region for VMware. "This new service will provide customers in China a powerful platform for modernizing their workloads based on a familiar computing environment, and will enable them to take advantage of many of their existing IT processes and workflows."

