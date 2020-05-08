NZ researchers lead new international book on Human-Robot Interaction

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 09:50

An expert international consortium, including University of Canterbury (UC) researchers, has written the first textbook on Human-Robot Interaction to be published by Cambridge University Press in May 2020.

Researchers from the University of Canterbury (New Zealand), Ghent University (Belgium), Bielefeld University (Germany), Kyoto University (Japan) and Indiana University (United States) participated in a book sprint-writing workshop in New Zealand, organised through the Human Interface Technology Laboratory (HIT Lab NZ) at UC.

"Within five long days the first draft of Human-Robot Interaction was written," says UC Associate Professor Christoph Bartneck of the HIT Lab NZ in UC’s College of Engineering. "It took another intensive year of international collaboration to complete the project to the highest academic standards."

The textbook addresses how the role of robots in society keeps expanding and diversifying, bringing with it a host of issues surrounding the relationship between robots and humans. Students and researchers from robotics, artificial intelligence, psychology, sociology, and design will find it a concise and accessible guide to the current state of the field.

Written for students from diverse backgrounds, Human-Robot Interaction presents all the relevant background concepts, describing how robots work, how to design them, and how to evaluate their performance.

"The book has already attracted considerable international attention and a German edition will be published in June 2020 through the publisher Hanser. A Chinese edition is in preparation for later this year," Assoc Prof Bartneck says.

Self-contained chapters discuss a wide range of topics, including the different communication modalities, such as speech, non-verbal communication and the processing of emotions, as well as ethical issues around the application of robots today and in the context of our future society.