Dunedin tech leaders showcased in online festival - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 13:41

As part of Techweek 2020, which runs from 27 July - 2 August, Dunedin will host a series of online events for all ages that offer opportunities to educate, entertain and upskill through the use of technology.

Techweek Dunedin Regional Coordinator, Lauren Saker, says, "This year’s festival springboards off our need to make connections with each other and come up with new ways of working, living and playing together. It really highlights the way Dunedin’s tech community is right in amongst the international technology drive to use creativity to benefit us all as well as providing entertainment.

"Each year, Dunedin Techweek brings the local tech community together with anyone and everyone who is curious to know more. People may have heard that Dunedin is becoming a real centre for tech innovation - this is a chance to connect with some of those who are part of that growth. This year, we have an online range of events run by Dunedin tech creatives, putting them on display to everyone in New Zealand."

Dunedin Techweek joins a nationwide #Techweek2020 programme consisting of over 250 online events, showcasing and celebrating New Zealand innovation. #Techweek2020 focuses on connecting our futures by being recognised as the platform for everyone to meet, share ideas and create connections to enhance our future world.

Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin Director, John Christie, says, "Dunedin Techweek events build on and align with our city’s other growing tech-related programmes such as the Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE), Gigcity, and the Startup Dunedin ecosystem. It’s a great opportunity for our community to become familiar with a local industry that has an international reach, and to find out about ways to get involved."

Local education innovator, hatchPBL, is hosting 'Launch! - Games for Good' where students, years 7-13 at schools nationwide create a plan for a game that will add value to the world.

Startup Dunedin is running a workshop on how to take your budding tech idea and turn it into a business.

SIGNAL ICT Grad School is co-hosting AGILE [Tech] Week 2020 events on building capability within the business sector using the AGILE system.

President and co-founder of E-Line Media, Alan Gershenfeld, is presenting his webinar ‘Games for Impact’. He's a developer and publisher of games that help players understand and shape the world.

Ocean Browser Ltd (OB3) has already sold out its master classes in delivering online education and effectively synchronising your online information, proving the popularity of these events.

Ms Saker says Techweek Dunedin has been organised with support from Enterprise Dunedin and CODE.