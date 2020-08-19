Pacific Vision offers free magnifying and screen reading software to Auckland residents

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 14:03

Pacific Vision International, a leading provider of hardware and software for blind and sight impaired technology users, wants to ensure that disruption to the work and study of Auckland based users is minimised.

Managing Director, Barry Burgess, says that while the company recognises that all Auckland residents are experiencing disruptions to work and study places and routines, not being able to access technology presents an additional challenge for the visually impaired.

"Many workplaces and educational facilities have tailored workstations set up for the visually impaired. These may not be able able to transported easily to enable users to access from home," says Burgess.

"To help minimise the impact of the lockdown, we are offering free magnifying and screen reading software to the low vision and blind not able to access their place of work or study. This offer is currently available exclusively to Auckland residents until 11.59pm next Wednesday (26 August).

"We see this as a small way of supporting Aucklanders who have supported us so well over the last decade. If the lockdown period or region is extended, we will look to extend".

Pacific Vision International is offering the following software free of charge:

- ZoomText Magnifier - magnifies the computer screen up to 64 times

- ZoomText Magnifier/ Reader - enlarges and enhances everything on the computer screen, echoes typing and essential program activity, and automatically reads documents, web pages, email.

- Jaws - Software to make computers speak. Enables user to use the computer without a screen. This software reads all of the screen, including menus and websites.

- Fusion - Includes features of both ZoomText and Jaws

To access this offer, people should contact Pacific Vision on 03 376 5071 or email office@pvi.co