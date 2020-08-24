Actionstep chosen as software platform for NZ Community Law Centres

Monday, 24 August, 2020 - 08:03

Actionstep today announces their appointment as practice management software provider for the entire Community Law Centres O Aotearoa (CLCA) network.

CLCA has 24 sites across New Zealand with 170 staff and over 1,200 volunteer lawyers servicing 50,000 CLC clients every year on the Actionstep’s software platform. These CLCs provide free legal assistance across a wide range of legal areas, including Criminal, Youth Law, Health and Disability, Individual Rights and Freedom, and Immigration, to name a few.

Actionstep’s appointment comes after a robust pilot of the software platform across 3 of New Zealand’s CLC sites.

Sue Moroney, Chief Executive Office of CLCA shared her pleasure at engaging Actionstep as CLCA’s practice management software, saying "We are looking forward to fully implementing Actionstep across 24 community law centres, after piloting it across 3 of our sites to date. Actionstep will be a game-changer for how services are delivered to community law clients - creating efficiencies that allow us to spend more time making a positive impact. We also anticipate that with Actionstep we will be able to better coordinate the work of CLCs across Aotearoa, improve practice management and help us share knowledge, relevant data, and best practice in one secure, cloud-based system - built around the unique needs of our CLCs and the diverse needs of our clients."

CLCs provide community based, one on one legal help to people who do not have the means to access legal advice through private routes. They also provide legal support to those who have particular challenges that make engaging a lawyer more difficult, such as those who have trouble reading or are living with disability, illness or mobility issues.

David Hepburn, Global President of Actionstep welcomed CLCA as Actionstep’s newest New Zealand key customer, saying "Actionstep’s appointment as legal practice management software provider to the CLCA network across New Zealand demonstrates the capabilities of Actionstep for larger customers with diverse areas of law and distributed teams. I applaud the commitment of CLCA to delivering best-in-class services to their clients with our technology supporting efficiency, capturing knowledge, and automating their ideal case workflows."

Actionstep’s software is also used by a number of CLCs in Australia.