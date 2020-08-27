Board announces 2020 iSANZ Awards cancellation

Thursday, 27 August, 2020 - 18:06

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says a date for this year's event had been pencilled in for November, but with shifting Alert Levels there's no guarantee that large events would be permitted later in the year.

The annual iSANZ Awards were established in 2015 to recognise the achievements of people and organisations in New Zealand's information security (InfoSec) field.

Kendra says the strength of the iSANZ Awards lies in the opportunity for the InfoSec industry to come together in Wellington for one night and celebrate the contribution of finalists and attendees in keeping New Zealand and its citizens secure.

"When we explored options for iSANZ this year we simply could not overcome the obstacles brought on by COVID-19 concerns."

Additionally, the logistics of organising a virtual event this late in the year have made it unfeasible for the Board to entertain the possibility of holding online Awards.

While the Awards have been cancelled, the iSANZ Board is considering naming a 2020 iSANZ Hall of Fame recipient - given to a person, event or company who has made a significant contribution (above and beyond the normal standards and qualities / legacy outcomes) to the wider InfoSec community.

The iSANZ Board wishes to thank everyone who expressed an interest in sponsoring or entering the 2020 Awards. Kendra says while it's disappointing for iSANZ to have to take a year off, the Board is planning for the annual Awards to return bigger and stronger in 2021.