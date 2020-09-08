Franklin and the Waikato get boosted mobile speeds with 2degrees

Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 18:15

2degrees has turned on 22 new 4G cell sites in Franklin and the Waikato, boosting data speeds and improving voice calling quality for rural customers.

The company has already spent the last decade extending its network of sites across New Zealand, delivering a mobile network that reaches 98.5% of the places kiwis live and work. Now, it is rolling out improved 4G coverage in less populated areas and on the roads between New Zealand’s towns and cities.

The 4G upgrades are enabled by an innovative new technology known as ‘MoRAN’ (Multi Operator Radio Access Network) that allows 2degrees to use its own spectrum over another operator’s cell sites. MoRAN signals an end to sharing capacity on another operator’s network and is akin to adding another motorway for 2degrees customers in these areas.

The improvements come at a time when 2degrees has hit $1 billion dollars of spend on its network infrastructure, a significant milestone for the 11-year-old company.

"These improvements give many of our rural customers improved access to the things that really matter like easily staying in touch with their loved ones or being able to operate their business from remote locations. For our city-based customers, it will mean connectivity from their home to their holiday spot" says 2degrees Chief Technology Officer Martin Sharrock

Positive feedback from current customers has encouraged 2degrees to give non-customers the opportunity to test drive its services for free for a month. Test drivers will receive a free $55 prepay SIM (valid for a month), allowing them to call, stream and download. They can even bring their own number over while they’re checking the company out.

"We know this will be a significant improvement on what many customers in Franklin and the Waikato have had before, so we want to give anyone who’s been a bit shy about trying 2degrees the opportunity to see for themselves just how great being with 2degrees can be" Mr Sharrock says.

Sharrock’s confident that although customers might give 2degrees a go because of the offer, they’ll stay because of the first-class service the company offers including Carryover data, an hour of free mobile data every day on selected plans and a 100% New Zealand based call centre.

On top of the 4G improvements, 2degrees is also developing its plans to build a 5G network, following the government’s decision to allocate early access 3.5GHz spectrum to the company. "We’re excited about 5G and planning is well underway but it’s important to have a foundation layer of competing 4G infrastructure to make sure mobile operators continue to drive each other to invest and innovate. While we plan for 5G, we recognise that 4G will be a very effective in meeting the needs of less populated and remote communities" Sharrock says.

Kiwis that want to take advantage of the Test Drive offer should visit the 2degrees website.